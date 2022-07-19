Big jolt to Uddhav Thackeray as more MPs back Eknath Shinde ahead of SC hearing

"Shiv Sena MPs will meet us. Not just 12, we have 18 MPs," Eknath Shinde said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that he has the support of 18 Shiv Sena MPs, not just 12, on Monday. Shinde arrived in Delhi to discuss OBC reservations in the state and expressed confidence that the Supreme Court would rule in his government's favour on July 20.

"Shiv Sena MPs will meet us. Not just 12, we have 18 MPs," Eknath Shinde said ahead of a virtual meeting with Shiv Sena legislators. "We have complete faith and trust in our judicial system. In a democracy, the majority (in the Assembly) is important. We followed all of the rules," he added, as per reports.

"I've come to Delhi to discuss OBC reservations as the Maharashtra government is committed to providing justice to OBCs," Shinde said. "It is also significant from the standpoint of the state. We met with lawyers to discuss our preparations for the OBC reservation case (in SC)," Shinde explained.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition from the Uddhav Thackeray camp challenging the MLA disqualification by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Monday. The Supreme Court will also hear a petition from the Eknath Shinde camp challenging disqualification notices issued by the Maharashtra Deputy Speaker.

Meantime, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray sacked several top Sena leaders on Monday and appointed over 100 office bearers for various districts. After the rebels joined the Eknath Shinde camp, the positions became vacant.

Thackeray also sacked Shiv Sena senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for "anti-party" activities.

