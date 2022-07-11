Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC to Maharashtra Speaker: Don't take action against MLAs until matter listed for hearing

    The top court ruled that the newly elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, shall not act on the disqualification notifications until the court rules on them. The issue, which comprises many petitions, would require the formation of a bench and may take some time to be listed, according to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

    SC to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Dont take action against MLAs until matter listed for hearing gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday put the legal war between Team Thackeray and Team Shinde for leadership of the Shiv Sena on hold, declining to schedule an urgent hearing on the disqualification notices issued by the two factions against MLAs from the other side. The top court ruled that the newly elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, shall not act on the disqualification notifications until the court rules on them. The issue, which comprises many petitions, would require the formation of a bench and may take some time to be listed, according to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

    The case was scheduled for hearing today, but it was not on the cause list. As a result, Staff Thackeray's legal team is debating whether to bring the subject up today. The appeal claims that the Governor's decision to name Shinde as the new coalition's chief minister and leader of the rebel camp is "ex-facie unconstitutional" since the rebel MLAs had not merged with the BJP, rendering them disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.

    Also Read | AIADMK leadership war: OPS receives a jolt; EPS takes over as general secretary

    Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of MPs at 12 p.m. today at his home, 'Matoshree.' The party will address its support for the presidential candidate as well as the choices available to it. Many Shiv Sena legislators have asked to vote for Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential nominee.

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that the Supreme Court petition is not about the survival of the Shinde government, but rather the survival of democracy. He also stated that it is a major litmus test for a 'free and fair' court.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde indicated last week that after meetings with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis this week, he will increase his council of ministers and expressed confidence that he would complete his term in office.

    Also Read | 1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence snt

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence

    Supreme Court sentences Vijay Mallya to four months in jail

    Supreme Court sentences fugitive Vijay Mallya to 4 months in jail

    Congress in Goa hides its 5 MLAs to avoid further 'split'

    Congress in Goa hides its 5 MLAs to avoid further 'split'

    Ahead of PM's visit, Nitish Kumar and BJP are at loggerheads again

    Ahead of PM's visit, Nitish Kumar and BJP are at loggerheads again

    OPS vs EPS Setback for Panneerselvam Madras HC gives nod to AIADMK general meeting gcw

    AIADMK leadership war: EPS takes over as general secretary, Panneerselvam expelled

    Recent Stories

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned snt

    IND vs ENG 2022: Rohit Sharma slams 'experts'; says Virat Kohli's quality can't be questioned

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check - adt

    AILET 2nd Merit List 2022 to be released today; know how to check

    Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants RBA

    Why did Lawrence Bishnoi give life-threat to Salman Khan? Here's what Bishnoi wants

    CUET PG 2022 NTA July 11 is last date for payment of application fee how you can pay last minute gcw

    CUET PG 2022: July 11 is last date for payment of application fee; here's how you can pay last minute

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence snt

    1993 Mumbai blasts: SC says Centre bound to release Abu Salem on completion of sentence

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon