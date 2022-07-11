SC to Maharashtra Speaker: Don't take action against MLAs until matter listed for hearing

The top court ruled that the newly elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, shall not act on the disqualification notifications until the court rules on them. The issue, which comprises many petitions, would require the formation of a bench and may take some time to be listed, according to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The Supreme Court on Monday put the legal war between Team Thackeray and Team Shinde for leadership of the Shiv Sena on hold, declining to schedule an urgent hearing on the disqualification notices issued by the two factions against MLAs from the other side. The top court ruled that the newly elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, shall not act on the disqualification notifications until the court rules on them. The issue, which comprises many petitions, would require the formation of a bench and may take some time to be listed, according to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The case was scheduled for hearing today, but it was not on the cause list. As a result, Staff Thackeray's legal team is debating whether to bring the subject up today. The appeal claims that the Governor's decision to name Shinde as the new coalition's chief minister and leader of the rebel camp is "ex-facie unconstitutional" since the rebel MLAs had not merged with the BJP, rendering them disqualified under the Tenth Schedule.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of MPs at 12 p.m. today at his home, 'Matoshree.' The party will address its support for the presidential candidate as well as the choices available to it. Many Shiv Sena legislators have asked to vote for Draupadi Murmu, the NDA's presidential nominee.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that the Supreme Court petition is not about the survival of the Shinde government, but rather the survival of democracy. He also stated that it is a major litmus test for a 'free and fair' court.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde indicated last week that after meetings with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis this week, he will increase his council of ministers and expressed confidence that he would complete his term in office.

