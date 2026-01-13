Telangana Congress MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the BJP's 'caste and religion' politics. This follows BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's proposal to rename Nizamabad to 'Indur', which another Congress leader called 'provocative' and 'communal'.

Congress Slams BJP's 'Divisive Politics'

Telangana Congress MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud slammed the BJP's alleged use of religious and caste identities for political gain on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference in Nizamabad, the Congress MLC questioned whether Lord Ram had joined the BJP, accusing the party of invoking religious sentiments solely for electoral gains. The Congress MLC further urged the people of Telangana to reject divisive politics and support development-oriented governance. "The BJP plays politics based on caste and religion. Has Lord Rama taken membership in the BJP? They invoke religious sentiments only for electoral gains. Before every election, the BJP attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere by seeking votes in the name of religion, instead of focusing on real issues faced by the people. Voters should reject divisive politics and support development-oriented governance," said Goud.

Row over Nizamabad Name Change

These remarks come in the wake of Congress spokesperson Sama Ram Mohan Reddy's criticism of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind. Reddy labelled the proposal to rename Nizamabad as 'Indur' "provocative" and "communal." Speaking with ANI, Reddy alleged Arvind is diverting attention from his failure to develop his constituency, saying he "failed to bring even a single penny" to Nizamabad. "These are all provocative statements. They are resorting to communal politics... Dharmapuri Arvind should be Adharmapuri Arvind, who failed to bring even a single penny to his own parliamentary constituency... To hide from all those promises, he is retorting to such dirty politics," said Reddy.

BJP Defends Proposal to Rename Nizamabad

Earlier, Nizamabad Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind recently stated that the BJP would change the district's name, arguing that names associated with the Nizam era reflect a painful past.

Addressing party workers, Arvind said such names symbolise oppression and suffering and should be replaced to reflect cultural pride and nationalist identity. Backing the statement, Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao said the party stands firmly with its Nizamabad MP. "Our Nizamabad MP has given a statement that if the BJP comes to power, we will change the name of Nizamabad to Indur. The BJP is with him," Rao said.