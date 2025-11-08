Haryana Police's 'Operation Trackdown' has seen massive success, arresting 56 most-wanted criminals and 602 other accused within two days. The statewide drive aims to dismantle criminal networks with public and inter-state police help.

Haryana Police has launched an aggressive statewide drive titled "Operation Trackdown", sending a strong message of zero tolerance towards crime. The campaign, which began on November 5 and will continue till November 20, has already yielded remarkable results. Within the first two days, fifty-six most-wanted criminals have been arrested, along with 602 other accused persons across the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Early Success of the Campaign

On the very first day of the operation, thirty-two criminals were apprehended. The following day, another twenty-four notorious offenders were taken into custody, along with 252 others facing various charges. Police also opened nine new history sheets to update criminal records and expedite bail cancellations of repeat offenders.

Multi-Pronged Strategy

Under the leadership of Director General Of Police Haryana or DGP Haryana OP Singh, the campaign is being executed through a well-coordinated strategy at the police station, district, and state levels. Each police station has identified its top five most-wanted criminals, while district-level teams are targeting the top ten offenders in their respective jurisdictions. The State Task Force (STF) has drawn up a list of twenty of the most dangerous criminals in Haryana, with focused action already underway.

Engaging the Public

To strengthen police-public collaboration, the IG Crime has made his personal mobile number (90342-90495) public, encouraging citizens to share information about criminal activity confidentially and help the force in its mission.

Inter-State Collaboration

In addition to state efforts, Haryana Police has coordinated with police departments in Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh. Joint raids, border monitoring, and execution of pending warrants are being carried out in collaboration with these neighbouring states.

A 'No Place to Hide' Message

The campaign sends out a clear message that the objective is not just making arrests, but also dismantling criminal networks, cancelling bail, confiscating assets, and preventing future crimes. The success of the first two days underscores that Haryana has indeed become a state with "No Place to Hide" for criminals. (ANI)