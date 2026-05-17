Haryana has won the prestigious Geospatial Excellence Award at the Geospatial World Forum 2026 for its technological innovations in agriculture. The award recognises the 'Space to Citizen Service' ecosystem developed by HARSAC to aid farmers.

Haryana has received global recognition for technological innovation in the agriculture sector and for developing new technology to help farmers and protect the environment. Haryana has been honoured with the Geospatial Excellence Award during the Geospatial World Forum 2026 held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, a press release said.

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Notably, Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), working under the Haryana Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID), has developed a comprehensive and unified geo-enabled ecosystem based on the concept of "Space to Citizen Service". Haryana has received the award for this achievement, the release said.

CM Lauds HARSAC's Achievement

Congratulating the entire HARSAC team on receiving this prestigious award, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called it a proud moment for the state. He said that the innovations made by HARSAC in the agriculture sector, technologies developed for farmers, and new initiatives in crop residue management have proved highly useful for farmers, government departments and the general public.

Director, HARSAC, Dr Sultan Singh said that this achievement is the result of the visionary leadership, encouragement and people-centric policies of the Chief Minister. He said the Chief Minister's forward-looking approach has helped Haryana emerge as a leading state in digital agriculture and geospatial innovation.

Details of the Award-Winning Ecosystem

The release said that HARSAC has developed a comprehensive, unified, geo-enabled ecosystem based on the concept of "Space to Citizen Service", enabling real-time monitoring, transparent governance, and scientific planning for agriculture, land resources, and allied sectors. The system supports more than 15 lakh farmers, operates across over 1 crore agricultural fields/parcels, and engages more than 4,000 active daily users, including senior decision-makers, officials, revenue stakeholders, Patwaris, surveyors, young innovators, entrepreneurs and students.

Key Applications and Features

Singh said that HARSAC's advanced geospatial platforms support crop monitoring, yield assessment, water resource management, land-use planning, crop insurance analytics, image-based crop health monitoring, crop residue management, mandi mapping, agricultural planning, climate resilience and sustainability initiatives.

The Director said that HARSAC is also undertaking extensive mapping and monitoring of Haryana's water bodies, transport networks, Panchayat assets and land-use changes through satellite imagery, remote sensing, GIS dashboards, mobile applications, UAV surveys and AI-enabled analytics. This integrated digital ecosystem has enabled accurate and location-based governance services, improving transparency, efficiency and scientific resource management.

Global Recognition and Future Commitment

He said that the international jury specially appreciated HARSAC for developing a practical and scalable geospatial technology model to support food security, environmental sustainability and climate resilience outcomes. This recognition has further established Haryana as a leading state in the use of space technology for governance and agricultural transformation.

He further said that in line with the directions of the Chief Minister, the Haryana Government remains committed to expanding the use of cutting-edge geospatial technologies for inclusive growth, effective geo-enabled governance and better citizen services across the state. (ANI)