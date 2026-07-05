Two shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, identified as Parvesh and Himanshu, were killed in a police encounter in Haryana. They were accused in the murder of a gym operator. A police constable was also injured in the shootout.

Two shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in an encounter with police on Sunday, police said. SP STF Vikrant Bhushan said that the shooters, identified as Parvesh and Himanshu, were involved in the murder of Kapil, operator of a gym in Hansi.

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Investigation and Police Tip-off

"Last month, a man named Kapil, who was a gym operator, was murdered by two unidentified individuals in Hansi. A case was registered at the Hansi City police station in connection with this incident. The investigation revealed that the crime was committed by two key shooters identified as Parvesh and Himanshu from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," he told ANI.

"Today, Manjeet, the in-charge of the Counter Intelligence Delhi Special Cell unit, received a tip-off. Upon further developing this information, it was learned that these two wanted shooters were armed with weapons and ammunition and were planning to commit a crime," he added.

The Encounter and its Aftermath

Bhushan said the situation turned into a shootout when police teams moved in to nab the duo. "When the teams attempted to intercept the shooters, the latter opened fire. In self-defence, the police teams returned fire," he said.

In the exchange of fire, a police constable was hurt while several other officers took hits on their bulletproof vests. "During the exchange, a police constable sustained a gunshot wound in his leg, and four other officers were hit on their bulletproof jackets; both shooters were also injured," Bhushan said.

Both the injured shooters were rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. "Doctors declared both shooters brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a super-speciality hospital," he said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)