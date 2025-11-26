Two teenage basketball players, 16-year-old Hardik Rathi in Rohtak and 15-year-old Aman in Bahadurgarh, died in back-to-back accidents after basketball poles collapsed on them during practice. The incidents have raised concerns.

Two promising teenage basketball players from Haryana died in separate but shockingly similar accidents this week, leading to strong questions about the safety and maintenance of public sports infrastructure in the state. Both incidents involved collapsing basketball poles, and both deaths happened within just 24 hours of each other. The accidents have left families, neighbours, players and sports bodies in deep shock.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

Teen national-level player dies after pole collapses during practice in Rohtak

In the first incident, a 16-year-old national-level basketball player, Hardik Rathi, died on Tuesday after an iron basketball pole collapsed on him at a local playground in Rohtak. The incident was captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

According to reports, Hardik was practising alone on the court at Lakhan Majra in Rohtak. The video shows him running from the three-point line, jumping and touching the basket, and completing the first attempt smoothly. When he tried again, he held the basket’s rim. At that moment, the unstable metal pole suddenly loosened from the base, buckled, and fell straight onto his chest.

The impact pinned him to the ground before he rolled sideways. A few seconds later, other young players, who appeared to be taking a break or practising nearby, rushed to help. They lifted the fallen pole and pulled him out, but the injuries were too severe. Hardik died soon after.

Hardik had just returned from a national camp

Neighbours told reporters that Hardik had recently been selected for the national team and had returned from a training camp not long before the incident. His father, Sandeep Rathi, had enrolled Hardik and his younger brother in a nearby sports club so that they could practise regularly and improve their skills.

Police said they took Hardik’s body for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier a teenager died in similar incident in Bahadurgarh

Shockingly, another teenager, 15-year-old Aman from Bahadurgarh district, died in a similar incident around few days ago. Aman was practising at a stadium when a basketball pole collapsed on him. He suffered serious internal injuries, according to a report in India Today.

Aman was rushed to Rohtak’s Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). However, he died late on Monday. His family has accused the PGIMS doctors of not giving proper care. Aman was a Class 10 student and had recently won a medal in his school’s annual sports event.

Families demand accountability as sports community mourns

The two incidents have caused deep concern among parents and players, as both boys were known to be active and dedicated to their sport. Their sudden deaths have led to strong questions about how public sports grounds are maintained and whether regular safety checks are carried out.

Haryana has produced some of India’s best athletes and is known for strong sports culture, but parents say the condition of many local grounds does not match the state’s reputation.

Haryana Olympic Association suspends sports events for three days

As a mark of respect, the Haryana Olympic Association has announced a three-day suspension of all sports festivals and events across the state. Sports officials said the deaths were a huge loss to the sporting community and called for strict checks on sports equipment in all districts.

The back-to-back accidents have raised alarms across Haryana. Many coaches and former players have said that basketball poles should be firmly fixed, regularly tested, and checked for rust or instability. In both cases, early reports suggested the structures were weak or poorly installed.

Police are investigating both incidents, and families are waiting for clear answers. Parents in many towns have also started checking sports grounds where their children play, worried that similar accidents could happen elsewhere.

Both Hardik and Aman were seen as rising talents, and their deaths have left a deep void in their families and local communities. As investigations move forward, many hope the tragedies will push authorities to improve maintenance and prevent avoidable accidents in the future.