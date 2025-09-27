Five people were killed and one critically injured after a speeding Thar SUV crashed into a divider near Exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Saturday morning. Officials confirmed overspeeding as the cause, and investigation is underway.

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway claimed the lives of five people and left one person critically injured in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred near Exit 9, Jharsa, around 4:30 am, when a Thar SUV rammed into a divider after entering the highway from a service lane at high speed.

Video of the accident surfaces

A video has surfaced showing the tragic accident on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway where a speeding Thar SUV crashed into a divider near Exit 9. The footage shows overspeeding car on the highway. According to Gurugram Police, six people were traveling in the vehicle, three men and three women. The deceased were identified as Pratishtha (25), Lavanya (26), Aditya (30), Gautam (31), and Soni, whose full details are awaited. Police confirmed that four people died on the spot, while one of the two taken to the hospital later succumbed to injuries.

The injured victim, Kapil Sharma (28), a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to hospital with severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Police statement on the accident

Sandeep Kumar, PRO of Gurugram Police, said:

"Early in the morning, police received information about the accident. When the team reached the spot, four people had already died. Two were rushed to hospital, where one woman later passed away. Five people have now died, and one is injured. Families of the deceased and the injured have been informed. Further investigation is underway."

The SUV has been seized by police, and a case has been registered. Officials suspect overspeeding as the main reason for the crash, based on CCTV footage that shows the vehicle entering the expressway recklessly from the service lane.

Investigation underway

Police teams are conducting further inquiries, including mechanical inspection of the vehicle and examination of CCTV footage from nearby areas. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and reports are awaited. Authorities have once again urged commuters to follow traffic rules and avoid overspeeding on highways, stressing that reckless driving remains a leading cause of fatal accidents in Gurugram.

(With ANI inputs)