Haryana has removed Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, who was named in the suicide “final note” of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, and replaced him with Surinder Singh Bhoria. A six-member SIT is probing the case.

The Haryana government on Saturday relieved Narendra Bijarniya of his post as Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohtak, following public uproar and formal allegations linking him to the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. No fresh assignment has been issued to Bijarniya so far. Taking over his role is Surinder Singh Bhoria, currently with the Narcotics Bureau, now appointed as the new SP of Rohtak.

This administrative action marks one of the first direct steps taken by the Haryana government amid intensifying scrutiny over the case.

Complaint accuses senior cops of harassment

The transfer comes in the wake of a complaint filed by IAS officer Amneet Puran Kumar, wife of the deceased, at Chandigarh’s Sector 11 police station. In the complaint, she named Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, Rohtak SP (Bijarniya), and other senior officials, accusing them of persistent harassment, caste-based discrimination, public humiliation, and pushing her husband toward suicide.

In his 'final note', Puran Kumar explicitly alleged that Kapur had directed Bijarniya to malign his reputation, make unlawful orders, and ignore his reports - actions that he said collectively humiliated him and caused mental distress.

The complaint also demanded registration of FIRs, arrest of all officers named, and lifetime security for her and her children.

FIR, SIT formation and legal provisions

Responding to the complaint, the Chandigarh Police registered an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Simultaneously, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of six members was constituted under IGP Pushpendra Kumar, including senior police officers from Chandigarh, to conduct a thorough, impartial probe.

The registered FIR covers abetment to suicide (BNS Section 108 / 3(5)) and atrocities under 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST Act.

Family demands justice, voices dissatisfaction

Five days after the alleged suicide, the Puran Kumar family expressed frustration over the delay in action. His brother Amit Rattan publicly said that no one has been held accountable and that they 'have not been given justice'.

A Congress delegation, including MP Deepender Singh Hooda and leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, visited the family residence to show solidarity. They condemned the apparent caste bias and urged swift arrests.

The Haryana IAS Officers’ Association also weighed in, demanding a transparent investigation, suspension of those named, and support for Mrs. Amneet.

Mrs. Amneet has expressed dissatisfaction with the FIR, claiming key names and details from the suicide note were omitted. She wrote to Chandigarh SSP asking for revision and deeper inquiry.

State leadership responds

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, after meeting the bereaved family, vowed that 'no matter how influential the guilty person is, they will not be spared'.

He stressed that the investigation would be thorough and instructed officials not to politicize the matter.

