Haryana and Rajasthan signed a historic MoA for Yamuna water sharing, finalising a 1994 pact. Chaired by Amit Shah, the deal will supply water to Rajasthan's stressed regions via an underground pipeline, ending a 32-year implementation delay.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting on the signing of a water sharing agreement between Haryana and Rajasthan at Kartavya Bhavan in the national capital. Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma were also present at the meeting.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Unimplemented 1994 Pact Finally Sees Light

During the meeting, Paatil said that an agreement on the sharing of Yamuna waters among Upper Yamuna Basin states was reached in 1994 but remained unimplemented for over three decades. "An agreement regarding the sharing of Yamuna waters among the Upper Yamuna Basin states was reached in 1994; however, it had not been implemented for 32 years... Continuous dialogue and efforts have taken place on this matter over the past few years. In a meeting held on February 17, 2024, between the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan, it was decided to prepare a joint Detailed Project Report (DPR) for water transfer via an underground pipeline," Paatil said.

MoA Details: Underground Pipeline to Rajasthan

Paatil further said that a consensus on the implementation framework was reached earlier this month, which was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister. "A consensus on the project's implementation framework was reached between the two states during a meeting held on June 23, 2026. Today, this has been formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) under the chairmanship of the Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation. Under this project, Rajasthan's share of water will be supplied from the Hathnikund Barrage via an underground pipeline--routed through the Western Yamuna Canal system--during the monsoon season. This will ensure a long-term solution for drinking water needs in Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and other water-stressed regions of Rajasthan," he added.

Rajasthan CM Hails 'Historic' Agreement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma termed the development a historic milestone for both states and said it would benefit millions of people. "On the occasion of the signing of this Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) regarding the Yamuna water pact... Today is a momentous day for both states--a day that will be etched in history in golden letters. This agreement marks a historic step towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of millions of people across both states, as well as those of future generations," he said.

PM Modi's Vision for Water Security Lauded

Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the initiative reflected the Centre's commitment to ensuring water security. "On behalf of the people of the state, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and greetings to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has always believed that water is not merely a resource but a guarantee of life and the future," he added.

He also referred to earlier water allocation decisions, citing the Narmada project as an example of long-term planning for addressing water scarcity in Rajasthan. "I would like to cite the Narmada project as a prime example of this. When our Prime Minister was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, there was no formal demand from Rajasthan for Yamuna water. However, he devised a project after observing the situation in Rajasthan... recognizing that the mass migration of people from that region was largely due to the water crisis. In 2003, without us even asking, the Prime Minister allocated Narmada water to the Barmer and Jalore districts of Rajasthan," he said. (ANI)