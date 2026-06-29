AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang affirmed the party will abide by the Akal Takht's directive on the anti-sacrilege law. He said the temporal seat is supreme for Sikhs, and all Sikh MLAs will appear before it as summoned to present their views.

AAP to Abide by Akal Takht's Directive

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and the anti-sacrilege legislation, AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang on Monday said the party would abide by whatever directive is issued by the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

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Kang said Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution for Sikhs across the world and its directives are accepted with utmost reverence. "Sri Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution of the Sikhs. Wherever a Sikh resides in the world, they bow their heads before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, and any directive issued from there is accepted by us with the utmost reverence. Today, all our Sikh MLAs from the Punjab Legislative Assembly and ministers will appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib and abide by whatever directive is issued," Kang told ANI.

Congress Criticises Politicisation of Issue

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pargat Singh criticised both the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of sacrilege cases, alleging that the matter was being politicised. He said those found guilty in sacrilege cases registered after 2015 should receive strict punishment, but alleged that AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was diverting attention from the issue for political gains.

Pargat Singh also claimed that there was no difference between the thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal. He alleged that just as the Centre had attempted to divide farmers through the farm laws, a similar approach was now being adopted in Punjab. He further alleged that efforts were underway to impose new laws in the state and claimed that powerful forces, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as their face, were active in Punjab.

Akal Takht Summons MLAs Over New Law

The Akal Takht has summoned Punjab cabinet ministers and Sikh MLAs to appear before it to present their views on the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The Akal Takht has sought an explanation for how a law concerning Sikh religious affairs was passed without consultation. The law, passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13 and assented to by the Governor shortly thereafter, amends the 2008 Principal Act. It provides for a term of up to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in the desecration of the Saroop(s) of the Guru Granth Sahib with the intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony, along with a fine ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh. (ANI)