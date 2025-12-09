Sudhir, who bid Rs 1.17 crore for VIP number HR88B-8888 but failed to pay, says the number is not worth that much. Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij has ordered checks and asked the Income Tax Department to probe the bidder's finances.

Sudhir, an IT executive who made headlines after placing a huge bid of Rs 1.17 crore for the VIP vehicle registration HR88B-8888, says the number is not worth that much and he will not bid again. The Hisar-based auction drew strong attention because the bid was a national record. However, Sudhir failed to pay the full amount by the deadline and his security deposit was forfeited.

He told reporters the intense bidding pushed him to the final amount. He also said family pressure and a busy schedule stopped him from making the payment on time. Sudhir added that he already owns vehicles with lucky endings, including numbers ending in 0777, and that an astrologer told him 8888 would be luckier.

Sudhir's explanation and his readiness to cooperate

Sudhir, who lives in Bengaluru and runs an IT firm, said he had in fact already purchased another '8888' number and had paid for it. He said he had applied for HR88B-8888 in the weekly online auction and only realised the number had been allotted to him after the bidding ended and the media started calling. He told ETV Bharat he did not intend to cause any trouble and welcomed any official probe.

His lawyer, Sunil Kumar, said Sudhir had done nothing illegal and had always acted within the law. The lawyer said anyone may check the bidder's accounts and assets to confirm the truth.

Minister directs strict checks on auction bidders

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij called the episode a matter of concern. He warned that bidding must not become a hobby. "Placing a bid in the auction is not a pastime, it is a responsibility," Vij said.

Vij reportedly told officials to check whether the bidder really had the financial means to place such a large bid. He said the transport department will write to the Income Tax Department seeking a full financial inquiry into the bidder. The aim is to ensure the auction system is not misused and that government revenue is not harmed.

Vij asked transport officials to thoroughly verify the income and assets of people who place very high bids. He said steps must be taken to stop people from placing excessive bids without the intent or capacity to pay.

How VIP number auctions work and why they matter

Many states in India sell fancy or VVIP vehicle numbers through online auctions. Buyers often consider these numbers a matter of prestige. They can also fetch high prices, which adds to state revenue.

Auction organisers require bidders to place a security deposit. If the winning bidder fails to pay the full amount within a set time, the deposit is seized. The number is then usually offered to the next highest bidder or put up for auction again.

Authorities say thorough checks are needed to keep the auction fair. If people treat auctions as a game and do not intend to pay, the system loses credibility and the state may lose out on revenue.

Sudhir said he will now buy numbers through private channels instead of public auctions. He said the media attention was unnecessary and that he welcomes any official review. He repeated he is ready to cooperate with the Income Tax Department and other officials.