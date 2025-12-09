Delhi Crime Branch arrested Satish Yadav from Bihar, solving a 25-year-old murder case. Yadav had been on the run since 2000 after allegedly killing his co-worker, Sajan Singh, with an axe in Delhi over a petty argument about food expenses.

Crime Branch officials have solved a 25-year-old murder case - from the year 2000 - with the arrest of the absconding accused, Satish Yadav, in a high-stakes operation carried out across multiple states. The officials confirmed that Yadav, who had been evading arrest for more than two decades, was finally apprehended on Sunday, from Ramoli village in Darbhanga, Bihar, despite villagers attempting to help him escape.

The 2000 Murder Case

As per Crime Branch officials, the murder case dates back to February 6, 2000, when PS Roop Nagar received a PCR call (DD No. 4A). Responding officers found Sajan Singh soaked in blood, lying dead on a bed with deep axe wounds on his neck. The murder weapon was also recovered from near the body. During the investigation, witness Ajay alias Sunil, who had been living and working with both the victim and the accused as a moulding machine operator for the past 4-5 years in Delhi's Malkaganj area, told police that a heated argument had taken place a day earlier over food expenses. Sajan had slapped Satish during the altercation, and enraged over this, Satish allegedly threatened revenge. The next morning, while Sajan was found dead, Satish had disappeared. An FIR No. 21/2000 under Section 302 IPC was registered, but Satish remained absconding.

25-Year Manhunt and Breakthrough

According to officials, on October 21, 2000, Satish was declared a Proclaimed Offender. Over the next 25 years, the accused moved between Kolkata, Assam, and Bihar, constantly changing his locations to avoid arrest. As part of an initiative to reopen long-pending cases of murder and dacoity, Crime Branch officials revived the investigation and conducted continuous technical surveillance. Satish's family members' phone numbers were monitored, eventually leading the team to his native village.

Confession and Legal Action

During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing Sajan in anger by striking him multiple times with an axe before fleeing Delhi. Following his arrest, Satish was booked under Kalandra vide DD No. 114 dated December 8, 2025, Section 35(1)(d) BNSS, PS Crime Branch, and produced before the court. (ANI)