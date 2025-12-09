FBI has warned about rise in virtual kidnapping scams, where criminals use altered photos, videos, AI tools to convince victims that a loved one has been kidnapped. It urged travellers to share less personal info, use family code words, verify claims

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a serious warning to people travelling to the United States after a sharp rise in virtual kidnapping for ransom scams. These scams involve criminals pretending to have kidnapped a loved one and demanding money immediately. What makes the new wave more dangerous is that scammers are now using altered photos and videos to make the fake kidnapping look real.

According to the FBI, these criminals often collect photos and videos from social media or public websites, edit them using advanced digital tools or artificial intelligence, and then send them to victims as 'proof of life'.

The FBI said these tricks create intense fear and pressure, causing many people to send money without stopping to check if the situation is genuine.

FBI says criminals are getting more advanced

In a public statement, the agency called the trend 'disturbing', warning that scammers are using new tools to appear believable. The fake images or videos may show the supposed victim crying, tied up, or in danger.

FBI Director Kash Patel urged people to stay alert, especially during the holiday season when travel and family separation increase. He said families must talk openly about scams so they can protect each other.

He added, “If you feel pressured to act fast, pay money, or share personal information—stop and think. Check if what you’re being told is real. Talk to your family. Scammers count on victims feeling too embarrassed to report the crime. Do not let them win.”

AI is driving a new wave of cyber crime

The FBI said cyber-enabled fraud has grown sharply because of artificial intelligence. Between January and July 2025, the agency received more than 9,000 AI-related complaints at its Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Fraudsters are now able to create:

fake photos

fake videos

cloned voices

false identification documents

realistic social media profiles

These tools allow them to impersonate family members, public figures, or even law enforcement officers.

How the virtual kidnapping scam works

The FBI explained that these scams usually begin with a text message or phone call. The criminal claims they have kidnapped a friend or family member and demands immediate payment. They often add extreme threats of violence to frighten victims into paying quickly.

Scammers may send an edited photo or video, claiming it is the victim. But close examination later reveals signs such as:

missing tattoos or scars

strange shadows

unnatural body shape or movement

signs of editing

To speed up pressure, scammers often use disappearing messages so victims cannot review the media closely.

FBI gives safety tips for travellers

The FBI is urging people, especially travellers, to take simple steps to protect themselves from these scams. Key guidance includes:

Do not share personal information with strangers while travelling.

Create a secret family code word that only trusted people know.

If you receive a kidnapping claim, contact the loved one directly before acting.

Stop and think: do the kidnapper’s claims make sense?

Save or screenshot any images or messages sent by the scammer.

Do not send money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or assets to unknown people.

The FBI also warned that people who post missing-person information online may sometimes be contacted by scammers pretending to help.

How to report suspicious activity

The agency is asking the public to report all details of suspicious messages to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. People should include:

the name or details of the person or group who contacted them

phone numbers, emails, websites, or social media accounts used

full payment details, including amounts and bank or crypto addresses

a description of the conversation

any photos or videos received

The FBI says fast reporting helps investigators track patterns and warn others.

The FBI ended its advisory with a clear message: criminals rely on panic and speed. Travellers and families are urged to stay calm, stay connected, and double-check all information before reacting to threats.