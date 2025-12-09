India’s aviation regulator DGCA has cut IndiGo’s daily flights by 5% after a major schedule crisis caused by crew shortages, new duty rules, winter changes and rising cancellations. At 2,300 daily flights, IndiGo must remove 115 flights.

India's biggest airline IndiGo is facing strong action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a major flight disruption that continued for days. The regulator has now ordered a 5% cut in IndiGo's daily flights.

IndiGo usually operates about 2,300 flights a day, which means 115 flights must be removed from its schedule. Officials said the airline has already been informed and the routes will be chosen carefully so that passengers do not lose important connections.

Sources added that the DGCA may also order another 5% reduction in the coming days depending on how well IndiGo manages to run its flights on time and without cancellations, according to a report in The Times of India.

Why IndiGo is facing action

The trouble began soon after new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules came into effect on 1 November 2025. These rules increase the number of pilots needed for operations. According to aviation officials, IndiGo did not prepare enough for this change.

At the same time, the airline increased its daily domestic flights by 6% for the winter schedule starting October 26, rising from 14,158 weekly flights in summer to 15,014 weekly flights in winter. This created a mismatch between the number of flights and the available crew.

What began as modest cancellations in November quickly grew into a large-scale crisis in the first week of December, with hundreds of flights cancelled every day.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told Parliament that 'very, very strict action' will be taken and said the situation 'will set an example' for other airlines.

On Monday, the Aviation Minister told the Rajya Sabha that IndiGo's troubles were mainly caused by the airline's own internal crew rostering and operational planning. He clarified that the problems were not linked to the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

He also said the government had held detailed discussions with all stakeholders about the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guidelines, and stressed that safety rules would not be relaxed.

The minister reminded the House that strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are already in place to protect passengers affected by delays or cancellations.

Other airlines had reduced schedules

While IndiGo added more flights, several other airlines had reduced their winter schedules:

Air India: 0.8% reduction

Air India Express: 6% reduction

Akasa Air: 5.7% reduction (from 1,089 to 1,027 weekly flights)

India’s second-largest airline group: 3% reduction, from 7,685 weekly flights in summer to 7,448 in winter

SpiceJet: increase of over 26%, from 1,240 to 1,568 weekly flights as the airline continues to rebuild

These numbers have led to questions about why authorities allowed IndiGo to grow its winter schedule without checking whether it had enough pilots under the new FDTL rules.

DGCA puts FDTL rules on hold for IndiGo A320 fleet

Due to the crew shortage and operational stress, the DGCA has now paused the FDTL Phase II rules for IndiGo's Airbus A320 fleet until 10 February 2026. This pause is meant to help the airline stabilise its operations and prevent further large-scale cancellations.

What IndiGo says caused the crisis

IndiGo has said that the disruption was caused by a 'compounding effect of multiple factors'. The airline said these issues came together at the same time in an 'unfortunate and unforeseeable confluence'. The reasons listed by IndiGo include:

Minor technical problems in aircraft

Schedule changes linked to the start of the winter season

Congested air traffic during bad weather

Challenges in adjusting to the updated FDTL Phase II crew rostering norms

The airline says it is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have been monitoring all major airports in real time since 3 December. This extra monitoring began after IndiGo’s operations were badly disrupted, causing widespread delays and cancellations. If there is no improvement, another 5% cut may be ordered. Meanwhile, the aviation ministry has said it will ensure accountability and that the situation is not repeated.

A statement from the office of Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said that a high-level review meeting was held with senior officials to understand the full impact of the situation.

Senior officials asked to visit airports

The Ministry has directed all senior officials to visit airports across the country. Their job is to check how airlines are operating and whether passengers are receiving proper support. Any problems they find, including issues raised by passengers, must be fixed immediately.

DGCA's show-cause notices to IndiGo leaders

On 6 December, the DGCA issued show-cause notices to IndiGo’s Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Elbers, and Chief Operating Officer, Isidro Porqueras. A rating agency noted that this action could raise questions about the continuation of IndiGo’s current senior leadership.

IndiGo's operational model normally helps the airline keep costs low. However, the recent changes in regulations showed that the airline was not prepared to handle sudden adjustments.

On 5 December alone, IndiGo cancelled about 1,600 flights, revealing a sharp lack of resilience in its planning.

The airline's on-time performance fell to 68% in November, down from 84% in October. More than 1,200 flights were cancelled during November.

IndiGo says operations now improving

On Monday, IndiGo said it had taken steps to stabilise its operations. The airline stated that it was ready to operate more than 1,800 flights on 8 December, covering all its stations.

IndiGo said it had reduced cancellations, with affected customers being informed in advance. It also reported an improvement in punctuality.

According to the airline, more than 1,800 flights operated that day, up from around 1,650 the previous day, and its network-wide on-time performance rose to about 90%, compared with around 75% the day before.

