Three youth organisations have called for a 12-hour bandh in Itanagar, prompting extensive police security. The administration has declared the bandh illegal, with the IGP warning of strict action against any disruption to public order.

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the Itanagar Capital Region on Tuesday as three youth organisations prepared to enforce a 12-hour bandh on December 9, leading the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) to roll out extensive security measures and caution protestors against disrupting public order.

Police Declare Bandh 'Illegal', Warn Protestors

While addressing the media at the Police Headquarters, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chukhu Apa issued a firm warning to bandh callers, stating that any attempt to disturb peace or violate the law would invite strict action. "The bandh has been declared illegal and elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure normalcy. Any attempt to create law and order issues or disrupt public movement will be dealt with firmly," IGP Apa said. He confirmed that "elaborate security arrangements" have been put in place to ensure safety and maintain normalcy during the shutdown.

The district administration has already declared the bandh "illegal and unlawful", urging citizens to carry on with their daily activities. Several community-based organisations (CBOs) and civil bodies have appealed to the youth groups to reconsider their decision, especially in view of the ongoing election period and the inconvenience such a shutdown may cause to residents.

Organisers Detail Demands, Blame Government

The bandh has been called jointly by the Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), and the All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO). The groups have put forward three major demands which include the removal of the Capital Jama Masjid at Nigam Colony, Naharlagun, a complete ban on weekly markets in the Capital Region and the deportation of individuals alleged to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The organisations had earlier proposed a bandh on November 25 but had postponed it following an invitation for dialogue from the authorities. However, a subsequent meeting scheduled for December 5 with the Home Minister could not be held due to his ongoing election campaign, prompting the groups to proceed with the December 9 shutdown.

APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak reiterated that the bandh will not be deferred again, calling on CBOs, business establishments, transport unions and the general public to extend their support. He added that the state government would be held accountable for any untoward incidents arising during the protest.

