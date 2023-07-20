Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana: Jailed self-proclaimed 'godman' Ram Rahim Singh released on 30-day parole again

    The 'godman', known for his substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has been granted parole on five separate occasions for various reasons, including visiting his ailing mother.

    Haryana Jailed self-proclaimed 'godman' Ram Rahim Singh released on 30-day parole again AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-proclaimed godman, was on Thursday (July 20) granted 30-day parole. This marks another approval by the Haryana government for the rape convict godman, who was previously granted parole in January this year. According to the recent order, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be residing at the Shah Satnam Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district during the duration of his parole.

    Presently, the Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail term at the Rohtak prison for the heinous crime of raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa.

    Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

    The 'godman', known for his substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has been granted parole on five separate occasions for various reasons, including visiting his ailing mother.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh applied for parole under Section 3 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.

    In granting the 30-day parole, authorities imposed several conditions on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, including the requirement to obtain prior permission from the district magistrate (DM) to visit any place not specified in the release warrant during the parole period.

    During the 30-day parole period, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is required to "keep peace and maintain good behavior" and must "cooperate with the police and the local administration," as mandated in the parole order.

    Manipur horror: PM Modi pledges that rapists won't be spared; calls incident shameful

    The release warrant also instructs the local police station to closely monitor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's activities throughout the parole duration.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017. Subsequently, in 2019, he and three others were found guilty in a case related to the murder of a journalist.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested snt

    Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

    BJP's Anil Antony meets PM Modi in New Delhi, briefs him on Kerala's political scenario anr

    BJP's Anil Antony meets PM Modi in New Delhi, briefs him on Kerala's political scenario

    BJP questions timing of Manipur video being shared ahead of Parliament session

    'Suspicious circumstances...' BJP questions timing of Manipur video being shared ahead of Parliament session

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission anr

    Kerala embraces Manipuri girl who fled violence-hit state, gives her school admission

    Wrestlers sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to WFI chief Brij Bhushan AJR

    Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi's Rouse avenue court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

    Recent Stories

    Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection ADC

    Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection

    Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India vma

    Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India

    football Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: New Zealand pull off sensational victory: defeat Norway 1-0 in the opening game osf

    Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: New Zealand pull off sensational victory: defeat Norway 1-0 in the opening game

    Mehrangarh to Ranthambore: Explore Rajasthan's majestic forts ATG

    Mehrangarh to Ranthambore: Explore Rajasthan's majestic forts

    The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature vkp

    The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon