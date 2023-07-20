Haryana: Jailed self-proclaimed 'godman' Ram Rahim Singh released on 30-day parole again

The 'godman', known for his substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has been granted parole on five separate occasions for various reasons, including visiting his ailing mother.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and self-proclaimed godman, was on Thursday (July 20) granted 30-day parole. This marks another approval by the Haryana government for the rape convict godman, who was previously granted parole in January this year. According to the recent order, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh will be residing at the Shah Satnam Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district during the duration of his parole.

Presently, the Dera chief is serving a 20-year jail term at the Rohtak prison for the heinous crime of raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa.

Manipur: Horrific story of why 2 women were paraded naked revealed; main accused arrested

The 'godman', known for his substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has been granted parole on five separate occasions for various reasons, including visiting his ailing mother.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh applied for parole under Section 3 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.

In granting the 30-day parole, authorities imposed several conditions on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, including the requirement to obtain prior permission from the district magistrate (DM) to visit any place not specified in the release warrant during the parole period.

During the 30-day parole period, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is required to "keep peace and maintain good behavior" and must "cooperate with the police and the local administration," as mandated in the parole order.

Manipur horror: PM Modi pledges that rapists won't be spared; calls incident shameful

The release warrant also instructs the local police station to closely monitor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's activities throughout the parole duration.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017. Subsequently, in 2019, he and three others were found guilty in a case related to the murder of a journalist.