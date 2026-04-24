Haryana govt dismissed senior official Naresh Kumar over a Rs 6.45 crore fraud. He allegedly siphoned funds via a shell firm, Swastik Desh Projects. The case, involving fraudulent transactions and asset acquisition, has been handed to the CBI.

The Haryana government dismissed a senior official of the Development and Panchayats Department after a major financial fraud involving the alleged siphoning of government funds through shell entities and fraudulent banking transactions came to light.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Dismissed Under Constitutional Provision

According to an official order, Naresh Kumar, a superintendent in the department, has been removed from service with immediate effect following his arrest on April 6, in connection with a multi-crore corruption case. The dismissal has been carried out under provisions of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, citing that a regular departmental inquiry was not reasonably practicable given the gravity and complexity of the case.

Investigation Reveals Modus Operandi

The case pertains to large-scale financial irregularities involving bank accounts maintained in private banks, where government funds were allegedly diverted through fictitious transactions.

Shell Firm Used to Siphon Funds

Investigations by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) revealed that Kumar, in collusion with private individuals and bank officials, created a shell firm named "Swastik Desh Projects" to channel funds into personal and associated accounts.

Officials said the accused facilitated multiple high-value transactions from the firm's accounts into his personal bank accounts and those of his family members. The total amount traced so far is estimated at Rs 6.45 crore. The funds were allegedly used for acquiring personal assets, including a luxury vehicle and immovable properties.

The probe also uncovered that forged documents were used to open and operate bank accounts, giving an appearance of legitimacy to fraudulent transactions. Witness statements and financial records indicate repeated transfers of large sums over several months, alongside cash dealings and illegal gratification.

Authorities further stated that Kumar played a key role in coordinating the conspiracy, acting as a link between co-accused individuals, including bank officials. His involvement extended to manipulating financial records and facilitating the misuse of municipal accounts.

Case Transferred to CBI

Given the scale of the fraud and involvement of multiple stakeholders, the Haryana Government has now handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed probe.

Officials noted that conducting a departmental inquiry alongside the criminal investigation could compromise evidence and influence witnesses. The government order emphasised concerns over potential tampering of digital and documentary evidence and the likelihood of witness intimidation, which led to the decision to bypass a standard inquiry process.

'Grave and Serious' Misconduct

Calling the misconduct "grave and serious," the government stated that Kumar's actions caused substantial loss to the public exchequer and undermined the integrity of public financial systems. His dismissal will also disqualify him from future government employment.