The Haryana government just gave a massive Diwali gift to its employees and pensioners. They hiked the Dearness Allowance by a solid 3 percent in one go.

The Haryana government made a big announcement for its staff and pensioners right before Diwali. The state finance department issued an order on November 5. They decided to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 percent. Because of this, the DA and DR rates jumped from 60 percent to 63 percent.

Working government employees, retired staff, and family pensioners will benefit from this move. The government will apply this new DA rate from July 1, 2026. This means they will calculate the extra allowance from July itself. But employees need to wait a little longer to get the actual cash in hand.

When will the extra DA money hit the accounts?

The government will pay the hiked DA and DR along with the November 2026 salary and pension. Employees and pensioners will see this money in their bank accounts in December.

On the other hand, the government will clear the four-month DA arrears from July to October 2026 in January 2027. So, the DA hike is effective from July, but people have to wait until the new year for the pending dues.

Who gets the DA and DR benefits?

Three main groups will benefit from this Haryana government decision:

1. State government employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

2. State government pensioners.

3. Family pensioners.

How will they calculate the DA and DR?

The government will calculate the DA based on the basic pay of working staff. For pensioners, they will calculate the DR based on their basic pension.

During calculation, they will round off 50 paise or more to the next full rupee. They will drop any amount less than 50 paise.

Overall, this Haryana government announcement brings major financial relief for government staff and pensioners before Diwali. Beneficiaries are now waiting for the extra allowance with their December pay and the four-month arrears in January.