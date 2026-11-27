Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the government's proposed Delimitation Bill, calling it a 'murder of the Constitution.' Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been summoned for a brief session starting November 30, 2026.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the central government of orchestrating the murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day, speculating that if the Central government once again introduces In a post on X, Venugopal criticised the Centre, alleging that the legislation is aimed at undermining the democratic process and the Constitution. Referring to the proposed legislation as an exercise in "Sansad Chori" (theft of Parliament), he said, "They are Vote Chors. They are Seat Chors. There is no doubt that their Delimitation Bill will be nothing more than an exercise in Sansad Chori. To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass. Bring it on."

They are Vote Chors. They are Seat Chors. There is no doubt that their Delimitation Bill will be nothing more than an exercise in Sansad Chori. To orchestrate this murder of the Constitution on Constitution Day shows how badly they want to mock our precious democratic system. We will not allow this to pass. Bring it on. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 26, 2026

The remarks came as the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday issued an official statement noting that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, November 30. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. According to a press release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the brief four-day sitting is likely to conclude on Thursday, December 3. "The Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 30th November, 2026. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Thursday, the 3rd December, 2026," the release said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Central government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business. In a post on X, Rijiju added that the sittings of both Houses of Parliament are expected to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business. "The Government has requested Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha and Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha to reconvene Lok Sabha on Monday, 30th November, 2026 and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 2nd December, 2026 respectively to transact essential Government Business," Rijiju posted on X.

The decision to reconvene the Houses at short notice comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented procedural timeline following the previous parliamentary session. Speculation over the delimitation and women's reservation has intensified following Rijiju's announcement, as the announcement did not specify which bills would be taken up. (ANI)