Eighteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, FANS leader Vikkramaditya Singh and retired officer Sanjay Govilkar honor the security forces' response while emphasizing the national duty to never forget the tragedy and stay vigilant.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Eighteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, National General Secretary (Organisation) for the Forum for Awareness of National Security (FANS), Vikkramaditya Singh, pointed out that the men in uniform and citizens responded very well during the attack, while criticising sections of the media for what he described as "soft peddling" and humanising terrorists. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Singh also said the organisation's 2017 slogan, "Never forgive, never forget," now resonates nationwide. "We had given the slogan of 'Never forgive, never forget' in 2017 and it echoes throughout the country now. We emphasised two main points today. How the men in uniform responded so well during this terror attack and how society, too, did its part. Second, for several years now, we have been seeing a section in the media which does soft peddling for terrorists, and it humanises them," he said.

Backing the demands to ban the Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which has drawn calls for a restriction in India ahead of its scheduled release, he added, "Demands for a ban are absolutely correct. This is terrorism, colonialism and not at all good for any country. This should certainly be banned." Meanwhile, retired Mumbai Police officer Sanjay Govilkar, who sustained a bullet injury during the operation at Girgaon Chowpatty, recalled the valour of the team at the time. Our team had captured a terrorist alive at Girgaon Chowpatty on 26/11. We remember it as part of our duty. We did our duty. I don't think we did anything out of the way; it's part of duty," he said. Govilkar emphasised that the incident teaches that national duty always comes first. He expressed pride in being a part of the operation. "It has been 18 years since the incident. There weren't many mobile phones at that time. Now our sensitivity is going down a little. When an incident occurs now, people start shooting it, instead of stopping it or informing the Police. We should learn from this incident that our duty should be 'Nation First'. I will always be proud of that team. I will always be proud that I was a part of that team. Everyone did their part. It's teamwork. A bullet had pierced through my abdomen; I am fortunate that I am still alive," he said. This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. (ANI)