BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain strongly criticised Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's "jihad against oppression" remark, calling it a dangerous conspiracy to provoke Muslims and lead them on the path of confrontation with the state.

'Don't conspire to provoke Muslims': Hussain on Madani's 'jihad' remark

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday strongly criticised Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Madani over his recent remarks in Bhopal, asserting that Indian Muslims enjoy unmatched rights and freedoms and warning against what he described as attempts to provoke the community. Reacting to Madani's comments about "jihad against oppression", Hussain condemned the statement, calling it misleading and dangerous. "I condemn the language used by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Maulana Mahmood Madani in Bhopal. He said, 'Whenever there is oppression, there will be jihad.' What is he explaining by saying that jihad will occur whenever there is oppression? Where in India is oppression occurring?" Hussain said.

Accusing Madani of attempting to create distrust and unrest among Muslims, Hussain said, "Don't conspire to provoke Muslims. They are inciting Muslims and want to lead them on the path of confrontation. He is creating distrust among Muslims."

'Muslims can't find a better country than India'

The BJP leader asserted that Muslims in India enjoy protections unmatched globally. "Muslims cannot find a better country than India, a better friend than a Hindu, a better Constitution than India, or a better leader than Modi," he said, adding that Indian Muslims themselves reject Madani's call for "jihad".

Hussain also criticised Madani's remark, calling the Supreme Court not "supreme" and describing it as unfortunate and condemnable. "He urged them not to become contractors for Indian Muslims and to say that the Supreme Court is not supreme. This statement is also very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it," he said.

What did Maulana Mahmood Madani say?

Madani, while addressing the National Governing Body of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in Bhopal on Saturday, had raised concerns over judicial independence, minority rights, bulldozer actions, mob lynchings, and the seizure of Waqf properties. He claimed that verdicts on issues such as Babri Masjid and triple talaq indicated that courts were under government pressure. "After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the Government's pressure for a few years now... We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts... The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'Supreme, '" Madani said.

He also criticised anti-conversion laws and commented on Vande Mataram, arguing that "living communities" must resist pressure and confront challenges "head-on". "'Murda kaum' do not get involved in difficulties. They surrender. They will be told to recite Vande Mataram, and they will begin doing so at once. That is the sign of a 'murda kaum'. If it is 'zinda kaum', morale will have to be boosted, and the situation will have to be met head-on," the Jamiat chief stated.

Hussain further dismissed these statements as attempts to spread fear. "Jihad cannot be permitted in India," he asserted. (ANI)