Congress MP Manish Tewari has alleged that the Indian democracy is being run by the executive and judiciary, with the legislature 'missing.' He blamed reduced working days, party whips, and the anti-defection law for the decline.

Sharing his article in a national daily on X, Tewari asked, "As the Winter Session of Parliament commences, Parliamentarians need to ask themselves why India has become a two-horse democracy consisting of the executive and judiciary? Why and where has the legislature gone missing? Who is responsible?"

Reasons for 'Missing' Legislature

In his article, the Congress MP cited the Lok Sabha's reduced working days, party whips, and the anti-defection law as causes of problems with the legislature. Tiwari stated that the pattern of meeting days carries deep meaning, while the first Lok Sabha convened for about 135 days a year from 1952 to 1957, the 17th Lok Sabha--despite governing "complex" and "populous nation"--met for only around 55 days annually. He further said that the MPs now are less representatives of the people who elected them and more party functionaries working under a "ubiquitous whip", and "their vote pre-ordained by a binding diktat with disobedience carrying the penalty of political annihilation."

Winter Session Commences

Tiwari's remarks come as the 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on December 1, today, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament.

New Bills Introduced

Finance Minister Sitharaman introduced the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha. After a 'sin tax' on tobacco-related items during the GST rationalisation exercise, the 'Healthy Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025', proposes a rigorous new tax regime on pan masala and gutkha manufacturers to fund defence and public health expenditures. (ANI)