Five Haryana Congress MLAs have been suspended for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, state party president Rao Narender Singh confirmed. Following the action, Congress MP Kumari Selja called for introspection within the party.

5 MLAs Suspended for Cross-Voting in Rajya Sabha Polls

Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh on Thursday said five party MLAs have been suspended with immediate effect today due to cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls.

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"Due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, five MLAs have been suspended with immediate effect today," Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh told reporters on Thursday. He interacted with reporters after a meeting Election Committee regarding the Haryana Municipal Corporation elections.

Party Discusses Municipal Elections

Following discussions, a panel will be formed shortly, and a list of candidates will be released. "We will field consensus candidates for the posts of Mayor and Councillor," he said.

Call for Introspection

Congress MP Kumari Selja said while action has been taken there is also need for introspection. "The party has its own procedures. Action has indeed been taken, but the party must also deliberate on why we fell short by 9 votes (in the Rajya Sabha elections)," she said.

Rao Narendra Singh had earlier warned of strict action against any Congress legislators who may have "betrayed the party," pointing to alleged cross-voting by certain members. (ANI)