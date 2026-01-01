Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said his office is open 24/7 for the public. At a Saini community event in Punjab, he vowed to safeguard rights, urged the community to become a political force, and criticized the AAP government in Punjab.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that both his office and official residence remain open to the public round the clock and that his government would leave no stone unturned in safeguarding people's rights and promoting social welfare through policy initiatives as well as individual interventions.

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Saini Mahasammelan in Punjab

The Chief Minister was addressing the Saini Mahasammelan organised by the Saini Samaj Welfare Committee in Rajpura, Punjab, on Friday. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was accorded a grand welcome by the organisers. He also honoured several social workers with shawls in recognition of their contribution to society.

The Chief Minister said he feels happy to be present at the massive gathering of the Saini community on the historic, sacred and valiant land of Rajpura. Congratulating the office-bearers of the Welfare Committee for successfully organising the event, he said he was deeply moved by the trust, affection and unity displayed by the community, a release said.

The Chief Minister called upon members of society to work collectively for strengthening both society and the nation, saying that only through united efforts could Punjab become more prosperous and developed. He assured the gathering that the rights and interests of the community would be strongly represented and advocated at every appropriate forum. He said the Saini community should no longer remain merely a silent spectator or supporter but should emerge as a leading and decisive force in politics. Its participation, he said, should be strong and influential from Panchayats to State Assemblies and Parliament.

Attack on Punjab's AAP Government

Launching a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, the Chief Minister alleged that during the last elections, the party misled the people of Punjab by making numerous promises that were never fulfilled. He said many people in the state now feel deceived and betrayed. Describing the Punjab government as corrupt, he further alleged that it was engaged in exploitation rather than serving the people.

Praise for Central Government Policies

The Chief Minister said that since the Prime Minister assumed office, several transformative policies have been introduced to ensure that even the poorest citizens become active participants in the country's development journey.

Honouring Sikh Heritage in Haryana

Highlighting Haryana Government's initiatives to honour Sikh heritage, he said the state had celebrated the 350th martyrdom anniversary of 'Hind di Chadar' Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji on a grand scale and had undertaken several projects in his memory. These include the establishment of a Chair at Sirsa University, naming a chowk in Faridabad after him, development of an approach road to Dhamtan Sahib, and the naming of a forest and gateway in Yamunanagar and a Polytechnic institution in Ambala in his honour.

The Chief Minister said an agricultural college in the name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur was being established at Chhachhrauli, and work on the project would begin soon. He added that the Prime Minister had also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp dedicated to the Guru's teachings during a state-level function held in Kurukshetra.

Saini said that apart from providing government jobs to eligible members of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Haryana was also providing free dialysis treatment in government hospitals across the state.

BJP Government's Achievements in Haryana

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, he said that out of the 217 Sankalp made in the party's election manifesto, 63 had already been fulfilled, while work on 157 others was progressing rapidly. The Chief Minister said Haryana is procuring all crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and has also brought vegetables, potatoes and other produce under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana to ensure remunerative prices for farmers. (ANI)