Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has announced a time-bound plan to make Gurugram 'pothole-free' before the monsoon. He has ordered all departments to repair broken roads and is also working on a long-term drainage plan for the city.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced an urgent, time-bound plan to repair broken roads and address infrastructure gaps in Gurugram, aiming for a "pothole-free" city before the next monsoon season. Speaking exclusively with ANI in Chandigarh, Saini said he has directed all concerned departments to ensure that roads in the Millennium City are repaired without delay.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The remarks came amid concerns over waterlogging and pothole-ridden roads in Gurugram, often criticised for inadequate urban planning despite being a major IT and industrial hub. Responding to a question about whether the government could prevent monsoon flooding, the Chief Minister said that long-term planning is underway.

Gurugram's Long-Term Solutions

"I have told all departments to ensure that there are no broken roads in Gurugram," Saini said. "We are working on this very seriously. Regarding Gurgaon, we recently had a project tender. We designed that tender keeping in view the next 50 years, ensuring no drinking water problems, no matter how much the population grows." He added that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for a major drainage system to channel water from low-lying areas towards Sohna.

Saini said, "Its DPR (Detailed Project Report) is being prepared. Officials are working on where to channel the water. Soon, that DPR will be ready."

State-wide Road Strengthening Initiative

The Chief Minister said he convened six departments, including PWD, Marketing Board, HSVP, and Municipal Council, instructing them not to allow any damaged roads. "About 70% of Haryana's roads have been strengthened. I released Rs 4,500 crore for road works. Due to the sudden cold wave, work slowed down, but by the end of February or March, no road will remain broken," he added.

Governance and Public Trust

Highlighting governance and welfare, Saini credited Narendra Modi's leadership for the BJP's electoral success in Haryana. He said schemes like PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have directly benefited the poor, while recruitment in the state is being done without "parchi or kharchi," reinforcing public trust in his government. (ANI)