Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini extends Diwali greetings, highlighting its cultural heritage, while Delhi Minister Ashish Sood urges citizens to celebrate responsibly by following Supreme Court rules on green firecrackers.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Greets Residents on Auspicious Diwali

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said Diwali represents the civilizational heritage of the country. Bowing to the residents of Haryana and wishing them a Happy Diwali, the Chief Minister said Indian festivals, customs and culture are celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm.

"On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to all the respected residents of Haryana. May you all have a very Happy Diwali. Deepawali is not just a festival of lights but a symbol of the heritage of thousands of years of our civilisation, consciousness and culture which takes us from darkness to light, from falsehood to truth, 'adharma' to 'dharma'. This is the 'shankhnaad' to that," Saini said.

Significance of Traditions and Festivals

Recalling the traditions associated with the festival, he said Diwali marks the return of Lord Shri Ram after 14 years of exile, when people illuminated their homes with ghee lamps.

"Diwali is a festival deeply rooted in our traditions, culture and heritage, which we celebrate with immense joy and enthusiasm. According to our traditions, people illuminated their homes with ghee lamps to celebrate the return of Lord Shri Ram after 14 years of exile," CM said.

Bandi Chhor Divas and New Year Wishes

He also noted the Sikh tradition linked to the day, saying Guru Gobind Singh Ji secured the release of many kings from imprisonment on this occasion, which is observed as Bandi Chhor Divas. “This occasion also holds special significance in Sikh history. We remember the great contribution of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who secured the release of several kings from imprisonment. This historic occasion is celebrated as ‘Bandi Chhor Divas’.

Saini also extended New Year greetings and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for every family, offering prayers to the Supreme Soul and Lord Shri Ram. "I also extend my warmest wishes to everyone for the upcoming New Year. May this sacred festival bring happiness, peace, prosperity and harmony to every household. I pray to the Supreme Being and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram for the well-being and happiness of all,” he said.

Environmental Guidelines for Diwali

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to permit the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days during Diwali and appealed to people to celebrate the festival responsibly while protecting the environment.

Reacting to the decision, Sood congratulated the people of Delhi and urged them to follow the Supreme Court’s order responsibly. "Our government has always wanted that, along with protecting the environment, all other sentiments and programmes should also be allowed to continue normally...It is also our responsibility as citizens of Delhi to ensure that everyone celebrates Diwali responsibly in accordance with the Supreme Court's decision,” he said.

He said the government wanted festivals and other programmes to continue normally while ensuring environmental protection, adding that citizens also had a responsibility to celebrate Diwali responsibly. “Celebrating festivals with happiness while protecting the environment and other social concerns is also our responsibility. This festival teaches us exactly that. Let us protect the environment and celebrate Diwali,” he said.

The response comes after the Supreme Court has permitted the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from November 4 to 6 and their bursting between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on November 7 and 8. (ANI)