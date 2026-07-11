Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announced that nine newly constituted Municipal Corporations will get free government land for five years. The move aims to develop 11 essential public utility projects and boost urban development in these areas.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a significant and historic decision to strengthen the nine newly constituted Municipal Corporations in the state and ensure the timely delivery of quality basic civic amenities to citizens.

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Free Land for Nine Municipal Corporations

The Chief Minister has now extended to these nine newly constituted Municipal Corporations the benefits that were earlier approved for the Municipalities of the state. Under this decision, the newly constituted Municipal Corporations of Vapi, Mehsana, Porbandar, Morbi, Gandhidham, Nadiad, Anand, Navsari and Surendranagar will be allotted the required government land free of cost for the next five years for the development of 11 essential public utility projects in the larger public interest. These Municipal Corporations have recently been upgraded from former Class "A" Municipalities and are currently in the transition phase. Moreover, their jurisdiction has been significantly expanded with the inclusion of larger surrounding areas.

In this context, the Chief Minister has adopted an approach to simplify the land allotment process at the district level so that holistic development works in these newly constituted Municipal Corporations can be undertaken expeditiously.

Key Public Utility Projects

The 11 important public utility projects for which Chief Minister has decided to provide land free of cost for citizen welfare include Nagar Seva Sadan (office building), Fire Station, Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Underground Drainage, Pumping Station, Water Supply Projects, Solid/Liquid Waste Management Plant, Storm Water Drainage Works, Balwadi (Anganwadi), as well as Town Hall, Community Hall and Convention Centre. This far-reaching decision of the Chief Minister will enable the timely development of basic infrastructure such as Fire Stations, STPs, Solid Waste Management Plants, and public parks and gardens in these newly constituted Municipal Corporations, giving a fresh boost to urban development. (ANI)