Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took oath as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister on Friday, as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expanded his cabinet in a ceremony at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar. The BJP-led Gujarat government unveiled a new 26-member cabinet, with cricketer Ravindra Jadega's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, as a minister among them.

Sanghavi, who secured a landslide victory in 2022 Assembly polls by defeating an AAP candidate by over 1 lakh votes, took oath as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's deputy in the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

A day ahead of the planned cabinet expansion, all 16 ministers, except Chief Minister Patel, had submitted their resignations.

The new cabinet included several familiar faces, with six ministers returning: Rushikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kunwarji Bavaliya, Praful Panseriya, Parshottam Solanki and Sanghavi himself.

Four ministers who retained their portfolios -- Rishikesh Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kunwarji Bavaliya, and Parshottam Solanki (minister of state) -- did not take the oath again since their positions remain unchanged.

Trikam Chhanga, Swaroopji Thakor, Praveen Mali, Rishikesh Patel, PC Baranda, Darshana Vaghela, Kantilal Amrutiya, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Dr Pradyumn Vaja, Kaushik Vekaria, Jitendrabhai Vaghani, Ramanbhai Solanki, Kamleshbhai Patel, Sanjay Singh Mahida, Rameshbhai Katara, Prafull Panseria, Manisha Vakil, Ishwarsinh Patel, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Nareshbhai Patel, are the new leaders who were inducted in the Cabinet today.

Today cabinet reshuffle in Gujarat marked the state's largest overhaul since September, 2021, when former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his entire ministry resigned, reportedly following directives from the BJP high-command.

Under the provisions of the state assembly, which has a total strength of 182 members, Gujarat can have up to 27 ministers, or 15 per cent of the total strength of the House. Earlier this month, Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma was appointed as the new president of the BJP’s Gujarat unit, succeeding Union Minister C.R. Paatil. Bhupendra Patel, who first became Chief Minister in 2021, took oath for his second term on December 12, 2022.