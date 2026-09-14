Harsh Goenka shared a video showing a barber wearing a head-mounted recording device while styling a customer’s beard. His caption suggested that AI training could eventually put even barbers’ jobs at risk. The post quickly drew humorous reactions on X, with users joking about trusting robots with razors.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a fresh conversation about artificial intelligence after he shared a video showing a barber apparently recording his work while styling a customer's beard. Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared the clip on X with the caption: 'AI training going on India! Even barbers job may soon be at risk'.

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The unusual video quickly caught the attention of social media users, who had plenty to say about the possibility of AI entering one of the most hands-on professions.

Barber appears to record his work in the video

The video shows a barber attending to a customer, styling his beard. The barber appears to be wearing a recording device on his head while carrying out the job.

The footage appeared to suggest that the barber’s movements could be recorded as part of AI training. Goenka used the clip to raise the possibility that even physical jobs such as barbering could eventually be affected by advances in AI and robotics.

The post soon attracted a stream of humorous and sceptical replies.

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'I will never choose a robot as my barber'

Several users focused on the risks of handing sharp razors and other tools to a machine.

One user said that even if robots eventually took over barbering, he would never choose one as his barber because a small technological glitch could have serious consequences.

Another joked that nobody would take the risk of allowing a robot to cut their hair or trim their beard with a razor near their face.

One user summed up the concern by saying: “No one dare to cut hair or allow beard with AI robot.”

Another asked why the barber would help make his own job redundant.

'Human touch is therapy'

Not everyone focused on the safety aspect. Some users jokingly argued that a barber does far more than simply cut hair.

One Hindi-language response pointed out that a machine might learn to cut hair and trim beards, but it could struggle to replicate the conversations about village and national politics, casual advice from a barber and the relaxing head massage that many customers associate with a salon visit.

Another user said he would continue trusting his barber rather than a robot for the rest of his life.

The idea of human touch also featured in the comments, with one user describing it as a form of therapy that AI could not easily replicate.

From barbers to doctors and politicians

Goenka’s post also prompted users to discuss the wider impact of AI on jobs.

One commenter joked that if surgeons' jobs were already at risk from AI, barbers would not be far behind. Another said AI should be used to fix potholes instead of focusing on cosmetic problems.

Some users argued that physical jobs could be less vulnerable because many sectors already face worker shortages.

There were also jokes about AI eventually writing and reading Goenka’s own social media posts.

Is AI really coming for barber jobs?

The video itself does not show an AI or robotic barber replacing a human worker. Instead, it appears to show a barber wearing a recording device while carrying out his usual work.

That distinction was also reflected in some of the online reactions. One commenter suggested that the barber may actually be helping collect movement data that could be used to train AI systems, rather than losing his job to AI immediately.

Nonetheless, Goenka's post has sparked a humorous online discussion about how far AI could eventually move beyond computers and into everyday physical jobs, including the neighbourhood barber.