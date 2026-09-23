Kolkata Police Sergeant Prakash Ghosh has gone beyond his traffic duties to teach an eight-year-old homeless boy on the city's busy pavements. Using his background as a former teacher, Ghosh is helping the child regain his lost education after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Amid the constant movement of vehicles and commuters on Kolkata's busy streets, a police officer has taken on a role far beyond managing traffic. The child who was living on the street was being taught by Kolkata Police Sergeant Prakash Ghosh while he was on duty. Ghosh has been a police officer for about nine years. For the past five years, he has been stationed near South Point School and the Gariahat-Ballygunge area. While doing his job, he saw a young boy who often spent his days by the road instead of going to school.

The child's circumstances prompted the officer to step in and help him return to learning. Ghosh worked as a teacher in Jangipur, Murshidabad, before he became a police officer. He has a Master's degree in Education as well. Even though his job changed when he became a police officer, his link to teaching stayed. He saw that Akash Raut had fallen very far behind in his studies when they met.

Sunny, Akash's mom, runs a small food stand by the road and makes about Rs 150 to Rs 200 a day. Since Akash's father died about a year and a half ago, the family has been living on the streets. His father worked at an ITI. Because she didn't have much money and didn't have a stable place to live, Akash's mother had a hard time giving him extra help with school.

Ghosh found out that Akash's schooling had suffered a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown, when schools were closed. It seemed like the boy had forgotten how to learn simple things, like letters and other basics. Rather than simply sympathising with the family, Ghosh decided to teach Akash himself.

The police officer used whatever time he could find while doing his responsibilities, and his courses started by the side of the road. Ghosh helped the boy re-establish his fundamentals and eventually develop an enthusiasm in studying, turning the bustling street into an improbable school.

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At first, Akash found it difficult to pay attention in class and showed little enthusiasm in learning. In order to make studying less scary, Ghosh allegedly worked with him calmly and gently.

The youngster started to make progress over time. After Ghosh started teaching him, Akash's mother allegedly observed that he was becoming more interested in literature. Sunita's aim is straightforward: she wants her kid to finish school, grow up to be a decent person, and finally find a way out of poverty. Ghosh's story highlights how acts of support can sometimes begin in the most unexpected places. For Akash, a busy Kolkata pavement has not only been his home but has also become the place where he found a teacher willing to give him another chance at education.