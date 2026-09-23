A restaurant bill has sparked heated debate over tipping etiquette after a customer alleged that a waiter pocketed the change without asking for permission.

A restaurant bill has sparked heated debate over tipping etiquette after a customer alleged that a waiter pocketed the change without asking for permission. The incident reportedly unfolded when a group of friends went out for lunch at a three-star restaurant. Their bill came to Rs 920. The customer handed the waiter Rs 1,000 and expected the remaining Rs 80 to be returned.

Instead, the waiter allegedly kept the change and treated it as a tip.

The customer said the unexpected move left them shocked and soon led to a heated exchange involving both the waiter and the hotel manager.

"Had lunch with my friends at a 3-star restaurant today. The bill was Rs 920, so I handed the waiter Rs 1000. He smiled and said. 'Thank you so much sir,'" the user said in an X post.

When the customer asked about the missing change, the waiter allegedly said the amount had been adjusted as the 'waiter's tip'.

"I genuinely thought he was joking. When I questioned him how can you do this without my permission, he actually started arguing along with the manager, saying, 'Customers are expected to tip for the service,'" the customer said.

The response left the customer questioning whether tipping in restaurants is still a voluntary gesture or is increasingly being treated as an obligation.

Scroll to load tweet…

"Wait, what? Since when did a tip become something a customer is expected to pay forcefully? It is supposed to be a voluntary thing right?"

The customer also criticised what they described as growing expectations around tipping in India, arguing that customers should be free to decide whether they want to reward service.

"If I feel the service was good and want to appreciate it, I'll give you the tip; if I don't, that should be my choice. It's my money in the end; I decide where and how I will spend it."

'They Can't Treat It as Mandatory'

Several social media users backed the customer's argument that a tip should be offered voluntarily rather than assumed by restaurant staff.

"Restaurants can request a tip, they can't treat it as mandatory or start an argument when you say no," said one user, while another added: “They are trying to bring American tip culture here. Passing their staff's payroll to customers.”