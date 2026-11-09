Panbazar Police arrested Harsh Agarwal in Siliguri for orchestrating an 11.50-crore fraud using forged Indian Army supply orders. Authorities have frozen 2 crore in bank accounts as investigations continue to identify other involved suspects.

Police Crack Down on Major Army Supply Fraud

Panbazar Police have arrested a key accused, Harsh Agarwal aged 30, from Siliguri in West Bengal in connection with an alleged ₹11.50-crore fraud involving forged Indian Army supply orders, impersonation of Army officers and fabricated financial documents. According to a press release, this came following a detailed investigation led by Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, who spearheaded the probe involving financial transactions, digital evidence and intelligence inputs.

Details of the Fraudulent Operation

According to police, Harsh Agarwal allegedly masterminded the initial deception by introducing his brother, Ayush Agarwal, to the complainant as a distant relative involved in Army supply contracts. The accused allegedly exploited an existing business relationship to gain the confidence of M/s Global Traders, Guwahati, and facilitated fraudulent transactions amounting to ₹11,50,56,180. Acting on specific intelligence inputs and leads developed during the investigation, a team of Panbazar Police launched an inter-state operation, tracked down Harsh Agarwal in Siliguri and subsequently apprehended him, according to a press release.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Action

The case has been registered at Panbazar Police Station vide Case No. 214/2026 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act. Police have so far frozen more than ₹2 crore in different bank accounts in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining defrauded amount, identify other beneficiaries and apprehend the remaining accused persons.