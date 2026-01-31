Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat announced a three-month statewide Congress campaign against the BJP government. It will focus on inflation, unemployment, and migration, starting with a 'Raj Bhavan Halla Bol' march on February 16.

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the party will kick start a three-statewide campaign to corner the BJP government over the issues of inflation, unemployment and migration. The campaign will start with a march to Raj Bhavan on February 16. The campaign will feature meetings and rallies to raise awareness of issues affecting the people of Uttarakhand.

On the party's three-month statewide campaign, Rawat told ANI, "With 'Raj Bhavan Halla Bol' on 16th February, this campaign will begin. For 3 months, we will hold meetings, rallies and other methods to create awareness among the public on the issues people of Uttarakhand are suffering from - corruption, unemployment, inflation, atrocities against women, migration and other issues of concern."

Party High Command Issues Directives

This comes more than a month after Congress leaders from Uttarakhand met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at 10 Rajaji Marg to discuss the party's revamped organisational structure and roadmap for the state. Following the discussion, Congress leader Kumari Selja said the high command had issued clear directions to the newly constituted team in Uttarakhand, emphasising unity, coordination, and groundwork ahead of upcoming political challenges. "Our president, Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and all of us together held discussions. A new team has been formed. What are their thoughts for the future, how the new team will work going forward, they have received directions from the high command," Selja told reporters earlier.

Nationwide Protest Over MGNREGA Repeal

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Congress workers "thronged the streets", protesting against the repeal of MGNREGA. "The revolutionary scheme ensured livelihood for millions and was a safety net for their sustenance and future," the party noted in a post on X.

From the INC Office at 24, Akbar Road, to the Gandhi Smriti, senior Congress leaders and workers have thronged the streets in solidarity with every poor farmer, worker and labourer in India whose constitutional right to work has been snatched by the Modi government. Marching in… pic.twitter.com/LnPNKNxGOj — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2026

The party threatened to continue the agitation untill the rural job scheme is "rolled back".

The VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat--Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)) replaced MGNREGA "The MGNREGA Bachao Sangram will continue until the Modi government rolls it back and ensures the constitutional right to work in every hand and fair wages to all the workers," it added in the post (ANI)