BRS leader Satyavathi Rathod accused Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of 'diversion politics' as Harish Rao was questioned in a phone-tapping case, asserting his innocence. KTR claimed the move was to distract from a coal scam involving the CM's relative.

BRS Accuses CM Reddy of 'Diversion Politics'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Satyavathi Rathod on Tuesday slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his alleged "diversion politics," stating that BRS leader Harish Rao is innocent. This comes after Harish Rao reached the Jubilee Hills Police Station for questioning following a notice in the phone-tapping case. On the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, BRS leader Satyavathi Rathod said that, despite two years since the SIT's formation, new names are surfacing. She accused the Congress party of "trying to distract people." "Today, SIT officials have summoned our former minister Harish Rao for questioning. Harish Rao has not committed any wrongdoing. It has been almost two years since the SIT was formed, yet new names are being brought into this case now. The Congress party is weakening and is trying to distract people through diversionary politics. Revanth Reddy is an expert in diversionary politics," she told ANI.

Earlier today, BRS leader Harish Rao dismissed the notice he recieved in the phone-tapping case, terming it as "political gimmicks." "... It's all political gimmicks...," Rao told the media as he reached Jubilee Hills Police Station for questioning in the case on Tuesday.

KTR Alleges Notices Aim to Distract from 'Coal Scam'

Earlier today, BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued notices to former minister Harish Rao in the phone-tapping matter solely to divert public attention after his exposure in the coal scam involving his brother-in-law, Srujan Reddy. KTR recalled that the Supreme Court had clearly stated that there was no substance in the phone-tapping case and that it was nothing but an act of political vendetta, an official release noted.

"Even after the apex court quashed the case and brought an end to this political drama, the Revanth Reddy government issued fresh notices to Harish Rao, now clearly exposing how far the government has stooped," he criticised, adding that "the real intention behind these notices has now become crystal clear to the people of Telangana." Moreover, KTR stated that Harish Rao has stood firmly with the people from the days of the Telangana movement till today, and alleged that the CM is "unable to confront him politically, and thus trying to harass Rao." (ANI)