Due to heavy rainfall, the Ganga river's water level has reached the warning mark at Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar. The level is at 292.70m, just below the 293m alert level. Authorities are issuing warnings as levels are expected to rise.

The water level of Ganga river has reached the warning mark at Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar due to continuous heavy rainfall in the area.

Authorities Issue Alert

Junior Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Haridwar, Harish Prasad said that the current water discharge at Bhimgoda Barrage is 140,948 cusecs, while the water level stands at 292.70 metres. "The water discharge at our Bhimgoda Barrage is currently 140,948 cusecs, and the water level stands at 292.70 meters. Our alert level is 293 meters, while the danger mark is 294 meters. Given the continuous rainfall in the mountains, a rise in the water level here is inevitable," he told ANI.

"Our flood monitoring posts are continuously relaying information about the rising water levels to the administration and senior officials. Additionally, public announcements are being made in the villages along the banks of the River Ganga, warning people not to venture near the river," he added.

He said that flood monitoring posts are continuously relaying information about the rising water levels to the administration and senior officials. Public announcements are also being made in villages along the banks of the River Ganga, warning people not to venture near the river.

CM Reviews State Preparedness

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the prevailing state situation in a high-level meeting with Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, following the India Meteorological Department's orange alert across several districts and continuous heavy rainfall since Monday night.

The Chief Minister sought a detailed assessment of rainfall across the state, the situation in various districts, road blockages, river water levels, waterlogging, ongoing relief and rescue operations and the preparedness of the administration to deal with any emergency. (ANI)