Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Punjab Govt withdrew his security cover. The cricketer-turned-politician, who recently joined the BJP from AAP, has sought immediate reinstatement of his protection.

Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Punjab Government's decision to withdraw his security cover, seeking its immediate reinstatement. In his petition, Singh who recently switched over to the BJP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought clarity on the move and urged the court to direct the authorities to restore his security immediately. His protection, earlier provided by 9-10 policemen, was withdrawn on April 25. A trio of MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--parted ways with the AAP on April 24 and subsequently joined the BJP in the presence of party leadership. Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Swati Maliwal had also switched to the BJP.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Court Takes Up Plea, Issues Notice

Singh's lawyer Harbhajan Singh Multani said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken up the petition filed by Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh over the withdrawal of his security cover. According to the counsel, the plea seeks restoration of security of the cricketer-turned-politician, action over an alleged mob attack after the cover was removed, and immediate interim protection while the case is pending. Multani added that the court has issued notice to the Punjab government, granted time to respond, and directed that no harm should come to Harbhajan Singh and his family until the next hearing scheduled for May 12. "We mentioned the petition yesterday, and it was listed the same day. Our prayer in it was threefold. The first prayer was that the security cover that had been removed should be reinstated by quashing the ADGP Security's order. Second is regarding no action being taken against the mob attack that occurred immediately after the security was withdrawn... Action should be taken on that. Our interim prayer was that the security cover should be restored immediately while this petition is pending," Multani told ANI. He further added, "The High Court took cognisance of it. Advocate General of Punjab accepted the notice and has asked for some time to respond, and the High Court has fixed the next date for the 12th... The High Court has directed them that no harm should come to petitioner Harbhajan Singh and his family."

Political Reactions

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticised the Punjab government over the withdrawal of security cover of Harbhajan Singh, alleging that such actions amount to intimidation and harm the dignity of Punjabis. He said Punjab will respond to the move and termed it unfortunate. "You cannot achieve anything by intimidating and hurting the dignity of Punjabis. Punjab will respond to this. It is unfortunate," Chugh told ANI.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Why does Harbhajan Singh 'Bhajji' (BJP MP) need security?" (ANI)