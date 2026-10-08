BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar attacked the BJP over harassment allegations against former BJYM treasurer PM Sai Prasad, calling the party a 'synonym for sexually predatory behaviour'. Prasad has refuted the claims, calling them 'character assassination'.

BRS Slams BJP, Cites Past Cases

BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar targeted the BJP over harassment allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Treasurer PM Sai Prasad, asserting that the party has become associated with individuals exhibiting sexually predatory behaviour. "We condemn the predatory behaviour of BJYM National Treasurer Mr P. Sai Prasad. In fact, the BJP has become a synonym for this sexually predatory behaviour," said Kumar on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar referenced past cases involving Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to highlight the BJP's alleged conduct towards women and demanded a thorough investigation into the entire matter. "Earlier we had the issue of Brij Bhushan. Then we had the incident involving legislator Mr Sengar, followed by the incident of Bandi Bhagirath. And today, BJYM's national treasurer is an accused in a case where BJP SC Morcha social media convener Padmini has filed a complaint. We want a full-scale investigation," added Kumar.

Details of Harassment Complaint

Earlier, the complaint was received on October 5 at 3 pm from Padmini, 28, a resident of Vasavi Enclave, Old Alwal. In her complaint, Padmini stated that she was associated with Sai Prasad and his group for several years and discontinued the association on April 1, 2026. She alleged that during and after her association, Sai Prasad repeatedly intimidated, harassed and threatened her, used caste-based and sexually derogatory abusive language, threatened her husband and children, and pressured her to continue communicating with him.

She further alleged that on December 24, 2024, April 1, 2025 and August 9, 2025, while she was at Sai Prasad’s residence in Gangaputra Colony, Old Alwal, he pressured her to enter his bedroom and threatened to harm her husband and family members when she refused. She also alleged that they threatened to damage her political career and reputation. Sai Prasad allegedly threatened to create and circulate fabricated or AI-generated obscene photos and videos of her and claimed to have hacked or accessed her mobile phone.

The complainant stated that despite blocking Sai Prasad’s numbers, his associates continued contacting her. She alleged that on August 21, 2026, at around 11 pm and 11.30 pm, John, Paka Shiva and Rahul came to her residence, insisted that she speak to Sai Prasad, abused her with caste-based slurs and threatened to destroy her political future and harm her family. Hence, based on the complaints, Alwal Inspector A Prashanth registered a case under Sections 75, 78, 79, 352, 351(3), 61 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 66(C) and 66(E) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and 3(1)(w)(ii) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. An investigation has been taken up.

Accused Alleges 'Character Assassination'

However, former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Treasurer PM Sai Prasad alleged that a calculated nexus is registering fabricated cases against key party workers immediately ahead of organisational appointments, describing the allegations as character assassination on hire. "Fake cases filed just before party appointments have become a contract business. The aim is not justice. It is to stall a name, stain a worker, and kill a posting before it is even announced. This is character assassination on hire, and it has to stop. Ultimately, truth will triumph," he said. (ANI)