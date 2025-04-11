Lifestyle

Name these born on Hanuman Jayanti

Kapish: Lord of the monkey race Sugriva: King of the monkeys, name of Hanumanji's friend

Anirudh: One who cannot be stopped, invincible like Hanumanji Maruti: Son of the wind god, a name of Hanumanji

Rudraveer or Rudvaya: Inspired by Shankar Suvan form Abhyant: Fearless

Rudransh: A part of Lord Shiva i.e. Hanumanji Tanvik: Intelligent and understanding

Aabhan: Radiant like the sun, bright Anjaya Ajay: Invincible in facing challenges

Anjaneya: Son of Anjana, Hanumanji Chiranjeevi: Immortal, eternal being

Dhyananjaneya: Meditative Hanuman Iraj: A child born from the wind like Pawanputra

Hanu: Another name of Bajrangbali Harvin: Power of Lord Hanuman

Kapi: Monkey, Lord Hanuman, agility, playfulness Nirvay: Free from fear, courage, fearlessness

Pravi: One who is full of wisdom Yunay: Lord Hanuman, power and devotion

