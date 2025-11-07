Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signs an agreement with General Electric for 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines to support the LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet programme, boosting production and strengthening India’s defence capabilities.

New Delhi: State-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has entered into an agreement with US giant General Electric for the procurement of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines, worth about $1 billion.

The agreement also includes support package for execution of 97 LCA Mk1A programme for the Indian Air Force.

The development comes months after the government cleared the Rs 62,000-crore order for 97 additional LCA Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets.

HAL had already contracted 99 GE-404 engines worth $716 million for the first batch 83 light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk1A. So far, HAL has received four engines from the US.

As per the plan, the HAL plans to deliver the first 83 fighters by 2029-30 and the next 97 by 2033-34. However, the Indian Air Force is yet to receive the first aircraft. After missing several deadlines, the HAL has now promised to deliver the first batch by March 2026.

It must be noted that negotiations are also on for 200 GE-414 engines, required for the LCA Mark 2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Besides, India is also looking for an indigenous fighter engine project in partnership with French firm Safran, as part of its drive towards self-reliance in defence.

The F404-GE-IN20 engine leverages over 14 million engine flight hours from the F404 family of engines, which has powered 15 different production and prototype aircraft.