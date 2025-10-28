HAL & Russia’s PJSC-UAC have signed an MoU to produce the SJ-100 commuter aircraft in India — the first passenger jet to be fully built domestically since 1988. The move promises to boost regional connectivity and advance ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ dream.

New Delhi: State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) to jointly produce the civil commuter aircraft SJ-100. Inked in Moscow, the partnership marks India’s first full-scale passenger aircraft production since HAL’s AVRO HS-748 project, which ran from 1961 to 1988.

SJ-100: The Jet Built for India’s Skies

The SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body, new-generation short-haul jet designed to offer an optimal blend of range, capacity, and passenger comfort.

Known for its low operating costs, the SJ-100 is ideal for point-to-point routes on both domestic and international sectors. It can operate in diverse climatic conditions, withstanding temperatures from –55°C to +45°C.

The aircraft measures 29.94 metres in length, has a wingspan of 29.7 metres, and stands 10.28 metres tall. With a maximum take-off weight of 49,450 kg, it boasts a flight range of up to 3,530 km.

To date, more than 200 SJ-100s have been produced and are in service with over 16 commercial airlines worldwide.

Boost for UDAN and Regional Connectivity

The joint statement said: “The SJ-100 will be the game changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN Scheme in India.”

“Under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers.” It is estimated that over the next ten years, the Indian aviation sector will require over 200 jets in this category for regional connectivity and an additional 350 aircraft for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations.

“The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry.”

“It’s a step towards fulfilling the dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the civil aviation sector. Manufacturing will also strengthen the private sector and create direct and indirect jobs in the aviation industry.”