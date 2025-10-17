Former HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan hails HAL’s LCA Mk1A maiden flight as a “good beginning,” confident that increased production will meet delivery timelines and strengthen the IAF fleet, with engine supply issues now being resolved.

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) light combat aircraft Mk1A successfully completed its maiden flight on Friday from the company’s third production line in Nashik, Maharashtra, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. On the occasion, Rajnath Singh inaugurated HAL’s third production facility for the LCA Mk1A, as well as the second production unit of the Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40), an indigenously developed basic trainer aircraft.

The other two LCA Mk1A production lines are located in Bengaluru. With the addition of the Nashik facility, all three plants together now have the capacity to produce 24 fighter jets annually. The Nashik plant, launched in 2023, was aimed at accelerating the delivery of LCA Mk1A aircraft, as reported earlier by Asianet Newsable English.

Asianet Newsable English also spoke with former HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan, who played a key role in securing orders for 83 LCA Mk1A aircraft and 15 light combat helicopters for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

“Its really a good beginning. The intention of enhancing our capacity has come true. We are sure that in the days to come the Tejas delivery will start picking up and the delivery timelines will be met,” C B Ananthakrishnan said.

The maiden flight is part of the initial 83 LCA Mk1A orders approved in 2021, with deliveries originally planned between 2024 and 2028. However, the schedule was delayed due to supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and delays in engine deliveries from the US.

Filling the MiG-21 Gap

These aircraft are intended to fill the gap created by the recent retirement of Russian-origin MiG-21 fighter jets. The Indian Air Force is expected to receive its first LCA Tejas Mk1A soon.

On being asked about the delay in the GE 404 engine from the United States, the former HAL CMD said:

“I am sure that the issue has been sorted out and now the engines have started flowing in. I think it should get streamlined and the delivery issue should be picking up.”

In an effort to arrest the dwindling strength of fighter squadrons in the Indian Air Force, the government in August gave approval to procure addition 97 LCA Mk1A fighter jets from the HAL. With the retirement of MiG-21 fighters from the IAF, the number of fighter squadron has reduced to just 29 against the sanctioned strength of 42.

A squadron comprises of 18 to 20 aircraft.

In terms of total aircraft, India will have around 522 jets, compared to approximately 450 in Pakistan and nearly 1,200 in China. India is relying on its indigenous LCA programme to maintain air superiority over Pakistan. Currently, the Indian Air Force operates two squadrons of LCA Tejas based at Sulur in Tamil Nadu.

So far, GE has delivered four engines to HAL, with the remaining units expected to arrive soon.