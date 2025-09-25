The defence ministry on Thursday inked a contract with the state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, worth Rs 62,370 crore.

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday inked a contract with the state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A, including 68 fighters and 29 twin seaters, worth Rs 62,370 crore. The cost excluded taxes. The delivery of these fighters would have to begin from 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years.

The aircraft will have an indigenous content of over 64%, with 67 additional items incorporated, over and above the previous LCA Mk1A contract signed in January 2021.

The integration of advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators will further strengthen the Aatmanirbharta initiatives.

“The project is being supported by a robust vendor base of nearly 105 Indian companies directly engaged in the manufacture of detailed components,” an official said.

“The production is expected to generate close to 11,750 direct and indirect jobs per year for the duration of six years, giving a major boost to the domestic aerospace ecosystem.”

The acquisition, under the ‘Buy (India-IDDM)’ category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is in line with the Government’s thrust on indigenisation.

The LCA Mk1A is the most advanced variant of the indigenously designed & manufactured fighter aircraft and will serve as a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF.