New Delhi: State-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday inked the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) Technology Transfer Agreement for applications in communication, earth observation and navigation.

A three-stage vehicle, the SSLV is designed to launch satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO). As part of the contract, the HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase.

“The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to the SSLV technology, which includes comprehensive design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation, as well as training and support,” an official said.

HAL will also be responsible for the mass production of SSLV to meet Indian and global demands.

On the occasion, HAL CMD DK Sunil said: “HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services.”

“HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSLV in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more,” he said.

“HAL’s efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem,” the HAL CMD added. Through this transfer, HAL will now have the autonomy to build, own and operate the launch vehicle, a move that aligns with its long-term strategy to establish a dedicated space vertical.

“This strategic technology transfer will enable HAL to transition from a component supplier to a comprehensive launch service provider and a key player in the rapidly expanding small satellite market.”