ISRO collaborates with NASA for Space App challenge; know last date to apply, other details

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced the return of the NASA-ISRO App Challenge hackathon in 2022, a two-day event that "inspires cooperation, creativity, and critical thinking that develops interest in Earth and space research and exploration."

The NASA worldwide space app competition, which launched in 2012, is touted to be the largest yearly hackathon. The event's purpose is to create awareness of NASA/ISRO open data, develop interest in earth and space science technologies, and inspire and cultivate young people's interest in STEAM.

The Space App Challenge is set to take place on October 1-2, 2022 this year. ISRO collaborated with the NASA space app challenge team to bring this event to India. The 11th annual hackathon is open to coders, entrepreneurs, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, builders, artists, and technologists. During a two-day hackathon, participants from across the world will form teams and use Earth observation data to find solutions to problems confronting our planet.

Those interested in organising the event and young enthusiasts interested in participating in the hackathon can register at www.spaceappschallenge.org. Those interested in hosting or participating in the event have until July 29, 2022 to apply. According to ISRO, thousands of people from around the world will attend the event between October 1 and October 2.

ISRO intends to launch Azadisat and 75 student satellites this year to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. ISRO Chairman S Somnath stated this last month at a joint meeting of science departments and ministries presided over by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh.

