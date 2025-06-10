Goa CMO Dr Rudresh Kuttikar has demanded a public apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane over alleged humiliation at GMC. Supported by resident doctors, he warned of a strike if the apology isn’t made at the casualty ward.

Bambolim: Rudresh Kuttikar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Goa Medical College and Hospital, who was berated by state health minister Vishwajit Rane, has demanded that Rane must issue a public apology "immediately" in the same casualty department, where the minister allegedly humiliated the senior doctor during an inspection.

Goa CMO demands public apology from Health Minister Rane

Supported by the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), the doctors have warned to go on strike if the minister fails to apologise. Kuttikar informed that the incident escalated after someone's relative, who came asking for a B12 injection in the emergency department, was invited to visit the outpatient department (OPD) instead.

"We demand that he (Rane) apologise publicly, and the minister should come to the casualty department and apologise. If our demand is not met, we may go on strike. The incident on June 7 was when someone's relative came asking for a B12 injection. It was not an emergency injection. We said you have to go to the OPD," the CMO told reporters here.

Doctors threaten strike if apology not issued at casualty ward

Dismissing the minister's apology earlier, Kuttikar labelled it a "studio apology," asking that the apology be issued where the incident happened. He remains adamant that the minister must issue an apology before the public.

"I have seen the video (of the minister apologising), but it is a studio apology. All doctors demand that an apology should happen where the incident happened. It should happen in front of people. Like the video of my humiliation went viral. The same thing should go viral because I was completely humiliated that day. I want every person to know about his apology," he said.

Speaking on the demands of the resident doctors, Goa Medical College Dean SM Bandekar told ANI that he informed the state health ministry about the doctors' demands and was waiting for a response. Moreover, the hospital has agreed that videography must be prohibited in the patient treatment area.



Doctors demand FIR against person who recorded viral video

"There has been no order to suspend the doctor, and there has been no inquiry. I assured them that there has been no suspension. The second demand is that the (health) minister and the ministry should apologise publicly. I have informed the ministry about their letter, and we are waiting for a response from the ministry. The third demand they have made is that there should be no videography in the patient treatment area, we agree to this too. They also want FIR to be registered against the person who shot the video that day (during the visit of the Goa Health Minister), we will identify that person," he added.

A massive protest broke out at Goa Medical College (GMC) on Monday as doctors, Heads of Departments, interns, and medical students united in anger against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, demanding a public apology and an end to VIP culture in hospitals.

The protests came after an incident in which Health Minister Rane used harsh language against Dr Rudresh Kuttikar during a visit to GMC. The Health Minister was accused of humiliating and disrespecting a senior doctor, Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, during an inspection.

The protest saw widespread participation from medical professionals across departments.