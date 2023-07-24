Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court puts ASI survey on hold till July 26; check details

During the hearing of the petition by the Muslim side, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud emphasized that it appears the ASI has no intentions of conducting any excavation, based on the court's order.

The Supreme Court on Monday (July 24) issued a temporary stay on the Varanasi High Court's order allowing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey on the Gyanvapi complex. The top court granted the Muslim side the freedom to approach the Allahabad High Court while placing a stay on the ASI survey until 5 pm, July 26.

It should be noted that the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, had filed a plea challenging the Varanasi district court's order that permitted the ASI to survey the mosque complex situated adjacent to the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Muslim side sought a stay on the Varanasi court's order.

During the hearing of the petition by the Muslim side, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud emphasized that it appears the ASI has no intentions of conducting any excavation, based on the court's order. The court took note that there will be no excavation at the site during the forthcoming week until the following Monday. Consequently, the Muslim side was granted the liberty to approach the High Court to challenge the trial court's order.

Following the assurance from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that no bricks have been or will be removed during the ongoing ASI survey, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) made a significant statement. Mehta clarified that the survey activities involved measurements, photography, and radar usage, which would not have any impact on the structure.

In response to the Muslim side's request to stay the ASI survey, the CJI questioned the potential disturbance to the structure when the ASI was merely taking photos and not conducting excavation. Despite the Hindu side and Solicitor General (SG) opposing it, the top court decided to uphold the status quo until Wednesday. Later, a temporary stay on the ASI survey was agreed upon.

On Monday, the ASI commenced the scientific survey of the mosque complex, deploying a 30-member team, with high-security personnel present. A day prior, Varanasi District Magistrate S Rajalingam informed that the ASI had conveyed the scheduled survey to begin the next day. He also stated that an advocate representing each petitioner would accompany the survey team during the proceedings.