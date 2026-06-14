Two second-year medical students from Gajra Raja Medical College drowned in Tighra Dam near Gwalior. The students were part of a group of eight visiting the area. One body has been recovered, while a search operation continues for the second student.

Two second-year medical students drowned in Tighra Dam near Gwalior on Saturday, while a search operation is still underway for one of the students, officials said.

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Dean Calls Incident 'Truly Unfortunate'

Speaking to ANI, Gajra Raja Medical College Dean RKS Dhakad described the incident as "truly unfortunate", noting that a group of eight students had visited the area when the mishap occurred.

"It is truly unfortunate. These students came to this area, which resembles a 'desert', and, according to their friends, two of them went under, and suddenly water deepens abruptly at the edge, so it seems they were in the water and suddenly sank," Dhakad said.

He added that one of the students was likely from Bina and the other from Bihar. "They are 2nd-year medical students. There were 8 students in total. Two of them went into the water. I received a call from a student's family just a while ago. We informed them about the ongoing procedures," he said.

Dhakad further said that hostel authorities maintain oversight, but it is not possible to physically restrict students at all times. "All wardens maintain constant vigilance regarding hostel guidelines; however, it is impossible to physically stop every single student from going out at 5:00 PM; their schedules require them to attend clinics and classes... it is deeply unfortunate," he said.

Police Launch Search Operation

Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Krishna Pal Singh said the incident was reported around 6:30 pm on Friday. "We received information around 6:30 PM that a group of students from GRMC Medical College had visited a remote area near Tigra Dam. While bathing, two of them drowned. Upon receiving the news, we immediately summoned the SDRF team and launched a search operation with local support and police assistance," he said.

He confirmed that one body had been recovered while efforts were continuing to trace the second student. "We have currently recovered the body of Gopal Agarwal, and the search for the second student is ongoing; the SDRF team is still in the water working on it," he added. (ANI)