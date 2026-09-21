Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviewed the progress of the Rs 800 crore elevated road project in Gwalior. The 13-km corridor, part of a larger 23-km plan, is targeted for a November 2027 completion, though quality is prioritized.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inspected the ongoing elevated road project in Gwalior, which is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 800 crore and reviewed its progress, stressing that the project should be completed with quality and within the stipulated timeline.

The Union Minister took stock of the project’s phase-2, which comprises a four-lane elevated corridor flyover over the Swarna Rekha river, connecting the Rani Laxmibai statue at P with Girwai Police Chowki on AB Road (NH-46). The project includes around 7.5 km of elevated road along with six entry and exit loops, making it an overall plan of around 13 km.

'An Elevated Highway for Gwalior'

“Today, we have inspected the phase-2 of the elevated road project which comprises a 7.5-kilometre elevated road along with six exit and six entry loops. It includes an additional six kilometres, the overall plan is around 13 kilometres. The project is worth around Rs 800 crore and the city will have 13 kilometres of this elevated road and 10 kilometres under Phase 1, making it a total of 23 kilometres of elevated road. This is not an elevated road; it is an elevated highway for Gwalior. This is the biggest gift of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitin Gadkari to the people of Gwalior,” Scindia said.

Project's Journey and Collective Effort

He said the project was proposed after the BJP government was formed in 2020 and that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was subsequently prepared and the project received approval. “A lot of struggle, hard work and effort had to be put in collectively by the administration, the Madhya Pradesh government and the construction agency. Today, we can see the dream taking shape before us. The Centre and the state government were working together to accelerate development in the city,” the Union Minister said.

He further added that the project that may have once appeared impossible was now taking shape. “When we all work together collectively, even an impossible task becomes possible, and this is a living example before us today,” he said.

Timeline and Quality Assurance

On the completion timeline, Scindia said the target was November 2027, but work could extend beyond the deadline due to restrictions during the monsoon and challenges related to sewer lines and soil excavation. “We have to work well and ensure quality. Even if it takes three or four months longer, the work should be good so that this remains for the coming 200 years and for future generations,” Scindia said.