YSRCP condemned an attack on its workers protesting DSC irregularities and demanded a CBI probe and Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation. The party accused the TDP government of misusing state machinery and protecting those who got jobs fraudulently.

The YSRCP on Monday condemned an attack on its workers during a protest against alleged DSC irregularities, reiterating its demand for a CBI probe into the matter and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

TDP Accused of Misusing State Machinery

Speaking to reporters, YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the TDP-led government of misusing state machinery. He alleged that TDP goons attacked party leaders and workers during the protest while the police supported the ruling party. Reddy also accused a section of the media of twisting the issue, claiming the ruling party is trying to pit selected job candidates against the opposition.

'Fight is Against Fraud, Not Candidates'

Clarifying the party’s stand, Reddy said the YSRCP is fighting against people who got jobs using fake certificates instead of hard-working candidates. Condemning the attack, he also questioned the alleged presence of sports quota recruits and TDP workers at the spot, where the YSRCP had gone to submit a representation, declaring that the attack shows there is no democracy left in the state.

Reddy stated that this is not a fight between two parties or between selected candidates and the YSRCP, emphasising that the protest is against those who got jobs through wrong means and the officials who allowed this act.

Sports Quota Controversy and Systemic Errors

Referring to the sports quota controversy, he said sports associations have already denied that these candidates won medals or participated in events. He added that the government gave them jobs even though they did not pass the TET exam, and cancelling the GO after recruitment shows the scale of the fraud.

He alleged that errors happened at every stage, from the recruitment notification to filling up vacancies. He said whenever the opposition raises questions with proof, the government tries to divert attention. Reddy said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to protect his son, but truth will win in the end, and everyone involved in the wrongdoings will face action.

The Mega DSC-Scam Controversy

The Mega DSC-scam controversy centers on allegations of widespread irregularities, bribery, and nepotism in the recruitment exams conducted by District Selection Committees for local administrative and departmental posts. Opposition parties and job aspirants have alleged that merit was sidelined in favor of a "cash-for-jobs" nexus involving middlemen and officials, alongside issues of paper leaks and opaque evaluation processes, severely impacting thousands of deserving candidates across the state. (ANI)